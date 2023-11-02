COLUMBUS, IND.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the third quarter of 2023.

Third quarter revenues of $8.4 billion increased 15 percent from the same quarter in 2022. Sales in North America increased 16 percent and international revenues increased 13 percent due to the addition of Meritor and strong demand across most global markets. The third quarter of 2022 included two months of consolidated operations for Meritor following the completion of the acquisition on August 3, 2022.

"We delivered solid profitability and record operating cash flow in the third quarter," said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO. "While full year revenues are at the high end of our expectations, we are seeing signs of moderating demand in some markets and are taking steps to reduce costs and position the company for success in 2024. I am deeply appreciative of our Cummins employees, who continue to innovate for our customers and demonstrate the flexibility required to meet global demand."

Net income attributable to Cummins in the third quarter was $656 million, or $4.59 per diluted share compared to $400 million, or $2.82 per diluted share in 2022. Results included costs associated with the separation of Atmus of $26 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, and $16 million in the third quarter of 2022. The third quarter of 2022 also included $77 million of acquisition, integration and inventory valuation adjustments related to Meritor. The tax rate in the third quarter was 21.4 percent including $5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, of favorable discrete tax items, compared to $57 million of unfavorable discrete tax items a year ago.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the third quarter were $1.2 billion, or 14.6 percent of sales, compared to $884 million, or 12.1 percent of sales, a year ago. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 included the costs related to the separation of Atmus and the third quarter of 2022 EBITDA included costs related to the separation of Atmus and costs related to the acquisition and integration of Meritor as noted above. The third quarter of 2022 also included a one-time employee recognition bonus with a cost impact of $56 million.

Operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2023 was a record inflow of $1.5 billion, compared to $382 million in the third quarter of 2022, as we continue to focus on working capital management within the business.

2023 Outlook:

Based on its current forecast, Cummins is raising its full year 2023 revenue guidance to be up 18 to 21 percent due to strong demand across most markets, especially North America. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 15.2 to 15.4 percent of sales, narrowing the range of the previous guidance of 15.0 to 15.7 percent of sales.

The outlook above assumes the inclusion of Atmus for the entirety of 2023, but excludes any costs or benefits associated with the planned separation of Atmus. Our forecast also excludes the impact of broader cost reduction activities that are expected in the fourth quarter. Within the Components Segment, Cummins expects revenues of the Meritor business for 2023 to be between $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion, consistent with prior guidance. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 10.5 to 11.0 percent of sales, narrowing the range of the previous guidance of 10.3 to 11.0 percent.

The company plans to continue to generate strong operating cash flow and returns for shareholders and is committed to our long-term strategic goal of returning 50 percent of operating cash flow back to shareholders. In the near term, we will focus on reinvesting for profitable growth, increasing dividends and reducing debt.

"2023 will be another record year for revenue growth, however we are seeing some signs of slowing activity and are expecting lower demand in the fourth quarter. Our leadership team is experienced in managing through periods of economic uncertainty and will continue to make the decisions that ensure we drive cost improvements and maintain a strong financial position. We've announced several major partnerships this quarter as we continue to advance our Destination Zero strategy and remain committed to investing in future growth," said Rumsey.

Recent Highlights:

Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Trucks & Buses, PACCAR and EVE Energy announced in September a joint venture to accelerate and localize battery cell production and the battery supply chain in the United States. The planned joint venture will manufacture battery cells for electric commercial vehicles and industrial applications. Total investment by the partners is expected to be in the range of $2-3 billion for the 21-gigawatt hour (GWh) factory with production expected to begin in 2027.

On October 2nd Cummins completed its acquisition of two Faurecia commercial vehicle manufacturing plants and their related activities, one in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.) and one in Roermond, Netherlands. The acquisition provides an opportunity for the Cummins Emission Solutions business to ensure continued access to the technology and facilities it needs to meet current and future demand for low-emissions products and to ensure continuity for both the employees and customers of the acquired manufacturing facilities.

The company announced several collaborations that further enable our customers to achieve their decarbonization goals. During the third quarter, Freightliner announced they are partnering with Cummins to offer the new Cummins X15N natural gas engine in its heavy-duty Freightliner Cascadia trucks. Also, Cummins Inc. and Knight Transportation, Inc. announced that the industry's largest full truckload company has successfully tested Cummins' new X15N engine in Southern California, using renewable natural gas to realize reductions in nitrous oxides and greenhouse gas without compromising performance. The X15N, which will launch in North America in 2024, is the first natural gas engine to be designed specifically for heavy-duty and on-highway truck applications.

Cummins received several prestigious honors during the quarter, including earning the number four spot on Forbes' sixth annual ranking of America's Best Employers for Women, up from last year's ranking at number 26. Also, Cummins was named Employer of the Year by Diesel Progress, named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the third year in a row, and received a 2023 Energy Management Insight Award from the Clean Energy Ministerial.

Cummins increased its quarterly common stock cash dividend from $1.57 to $1.68 per share. The company has increased the quarterly dividend to shareholders for 14 consecutive years.

Third quarter 2023 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2022):

Components Segment

Sales - $3.2 billion, up 20 percent

Segment EBITDA - $441 million, or 13.6 percent of sales, which includes $20 million of costs related to the separation of Atmus compared to $297 million, or 11.0 percent of sales in the prior year, which included $10 million of costs related to the separation of Atmus. The third quarter of 2022 also included $77 million of acquisition, integration and inventory valuation adjustments related to Meritor.

Revenues in North America increased by 21 percent and international sales increased by 19 percent due to an additional month of Meritor operations and increased global demand.

Engine Segment

Sales - $2.9 billion, up 5 percent

Segment EBITDA - $395 million, or 13.5 percent of sales, compared to $362 million or 13.0 percent of sales

On-highway revenues increased 8 percent driven by strong demand in the North American truck market and pricing actions.

Sales increased 5 percent in North America and grew 7 percent in international markets due to an increase in global demand.

Distribution Segment

Sales - $2.5 billion, up 13 percent

Segment EBITDA - $306 million, or 12.1 percent of sales, compared to $225 million, or 10.0 percent of sales

Revenues in North America increased 14 percent and international sales increased by 11 percent.

Higher revenues were driven by increased demand for whole goods, especially power generation products, and pricing actions.

Power Systems Segment

Sales - $1.4 billion, up 7 percent

Segment EBITDA - $234 million, or 16.2 percent of sales, compared to $193 million, or 14.3 percent of sales

Power generation revenues increased 15 percent driven by increased global demand and pricing actions. Industrial revenues decreased 2 percent due to lower mining aftermarket parts demand.

Accelera Segment

Sales - $103 million, up 106 percent

Segment EBITDA loss - $114 million

Revenues increased due to higher demand for battery electric systems, increased electrolyzer installations, and the additions of the Siemens Commercial Vehicle business and electric powertrain portion of the Meritor business.

Costs associated with the development of electric powertrains, fuel cells and electrolyzers, as well as products to support battery electric vehicles are contributing to EBITDA losses. The company continues to make investments to support our customers through the energy transition and deliver future profitable growth.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, electric powertrains, hydrogen production and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 73,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.2 billion on sales of $28.1 billion in 2022. See how Cummins is powering a world that's always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.

Forward-looking disclosure statement

Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse results of our internal review into our emissions certification process and compliance with emission standards; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; changes in international, national and regional trade laws, regulations and policies; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; evolving environmental and climate change legislation and regulatory initiatives; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; failure to successfully integrate and / or failure to fully realize all of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Meritor, Inc.; raw material, transportation and labor price fluctuations and supply shortages; any adverse effects of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the global response (including government bans or restrictions on doing business in Russia); aligning our capacity and production with our demand; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; large truck manufacturers' and original equipment manufacturers' customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine supply needs or experiencing financial distress, or change in control; product recalls; variability in material and commodity costs; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; product liability claims; our sales mix of products; uncertainties and risks related to timing and potential value to both Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (Atmus) and Cummins of the planned separation of Atmus, including business, industry and market risks, as well as the risks involving the anticipated favorable tax treatment if there is a significant delay in the completion of the envisioned separation; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of entering such transactions; increasing interest rates; challenging markets for talent and ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel; climate change, global warming, more stringent climate change regulations, accords, mitigation efforts, greenhouse gas regulations or other legislation designed to address climate change; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology environment and data security; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries including political, economic and social uncertainty and the evolving globalization of our business; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; failure to meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) expectations or standards, or achieve our ESG goals; labor relations or work stoppages; foreign currency exchange rate changes; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates; the price and availability of energy; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release, except for forward-looking measures of EBITDA where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the non-cash items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company's operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended September 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2023 2022 NET SALES $ 8,431 $ 7,333 Cost of sales 6,360 5,691 GROSS MARGIN 2,071 1,642 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 831 708 Research, development and engineering expenses 376 348 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 118 70 Other operating expense, net 32 30 OPERATING INCOME 950 626 Interest expense 97 61 Other income, net 25 43 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 878 608 Income tax expense 188 199 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 690 409 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 9 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 656 $ 400 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 4.63 $ 2.83 Diluted $ 4.59 $ 2.82 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 141.8 141.1 Diluted 142.8 142.0 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Nine months ended September 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2023 2022 NET SALES $ 25,522 $ 20,304 Cost of sales 19,274 15,404 GROSS MARGIN 6,248 4,900 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,457 1,945 Research, development and engineering expenses 1,110 945 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 370 261 Other operating expense, net 78 144 OPERATING INCOME 2,973 2,127 Interest expense 283 112 Other income, net 166 26 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,856 2,041 Income tax expense 623 502 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 2,233 1,539 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 67 19 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 2,166 $ 1,520 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 15.29 $ 10.74 Diluted $ 15.19 $ 10.68 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 141.7 141.5 Diluted 142.6 142.3 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (a) In millions, except par value September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,387 $ 2,020 Restricted cash 225 81 Marketable securities 452 472 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities 3,064 2,573 Accounts and notes receivable, net 5,662 5,202 Inventories 5,906 5,603 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,280 1,073 Total current assets 15,912 14,451 Long-term assets Property, plant and equipment, net 5,801 5,521 Investments and advances related to equity method investees 1,785 1,759 Goodwill 2,379 2,343 Other intangible assets, net 2,518 2,687 Pension assets 1,500 1,398 Other assets 2,202 2,140 Total assets $ 32,097 $ 30,299 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable (principally trade) $ 4,262 $ 4,252 Loans payable 231 210 Commercial paper 1,710 2,574 Current maturities of long-term debt 573 573 Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs 884 617 Current portion of accrued product warranty 731 726 Current portion of deferred revenue 1,029 1,004 Other accrued expenses 1,706 1,465 Total current liabilities 11,126 11,421 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 4,950 4,498 Deferred revenue 1,011 844 Other liabilities 3,332 3,311 Total liabilities $ 20,419 $ 20,074 Redeemable noncontrolling interests $ - $ 258 EQUITY Cummins Inc. shareholders' equity Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.5 and 222.5 shares issued $ 2,558 $ 2,243 Retained earnings 19,520 18,037 Treasury stock, at cost, 80.8 and 81.2 shares (9,369 ) (9,415 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,051 ) (1,890 ) Total Cummins Inc. shareholders' equity 10,658 8,975 Noncontrolling interests 1,020 992 Total equity $ 11,678 $ 9,967 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 32,097 $ 30,299 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended September 30, In millions 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income $ 690 $ 409 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 257 216 Deferred income taxes (106 ) (82 ) Equity in income of investees, net of dividends 13 32 Pension and OPEB expense 1 6 Pension contributions and OPEB payments (12 ) (16 ) Russian suspension costs, net of recoveries - 1 Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts and notes receivable 188 (81 ) Inventories 85 (99 ) Other current assets (54 ) 47 Accounts payable (22 ) (73 ) Accrued expenses 282 157 Other, net 207 (135 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,529 382 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (280 ) (202 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired 7 (2,763 ) Investments in marketable securities-acquisitions (328 ) (305 ) Investments in marketable securities-liquidations 382 358 Other, net (35 ) (8 ) Net cash used in investing activities (254 ) (2,920 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 42 2,020 Net borrowings of commercial paper 92 1,688 Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (163 ) (999 ) Dividend payments on common stock (238 ) (222 ) Repurchases of common stock - (23 ) Payments for purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests (175 ) - Other, net (24 ) 38 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (466 ) 2,502 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 1 73 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 810 37 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,802 2,462 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 2,612 $ 2,499 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (a) Nine months ended September 30, In millions 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income $ 2,233 $ 1,539 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 760 544 Deferred income taxes (238 ) (194 ) Equity in income of investees, net of dividends (100 ) (30 ) Pension and OPEB expense 4 23 Pension contributions and OPEB payments (115 ) (71 ) Russian suspension costs, net of recoveries - 112 Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts and notes receivable (447 ) (333 ) Inventories (318 ) (597 ) Other current assets (191 ) (18 ) Accounts payable 43 353 Accrued expenses 543 (124 ) Other, net 333 (59 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,507 1,145 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (694 ) (453 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (127 ) (3,008 ) Investments in marketable securities-acquisitions (976 ) (738 ) Investments in marketable securities-liquidations 1,002 819 Other, net (65 ) (116 ) Net cash used in investing activities (860 ) (3,496 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 779 2,076 Net (payments) borrowings of commercial paper (566 ) 2,080 Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (391 ) (1,070 ) Dividend payments on common stock (683 ) (633 ) Repurchases of common stock - (370 ) Payments for purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests (175 ) - Other, net (33 ) 28 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,069 ) 2,111 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (67 ) 147 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 511 (93 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 2,101 2,592 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 2,612 $ 2,499 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) In millions Components Engine Distribution Power Systems Accelera Total Segments Intersegment Eliminations (1) Total Three months ended September 30, 2023 External sales $ 2,780 $ 2,236 $ 2,519 $ 798 $ 98 $ 8,431 $ - $ 8,431 Intersegment sales 456 695 16 646 5 1,818 (1,818 ) - Total sales 3,236 2,931 2,535 1,444 103 10,249 (1,818 ) 8,431 Research, development and engineering expenses 93 159 14 60 50 376 - 376 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 26 62 22 11 (3 ) 118 - 118 Interest income 8 4 9 3 - 24 - 24 EBITDA (2) 441 (3) 395 306 234 (114 ) 1,262 (32 ) 1,230 Depreciation and amortization (4) 120 59 28 30 18 255 - 255 EBITDA as a percentage of segment sales 13.6 % 13.5 % 12.1 % 16.2 % NM 12.3 % 14.6 % Three months ended September 30, 2022 External sales $ 2,220 $ 2,063 $ 2,232 $ 773 $ 45 $ 7,333 $ - $ 7,333 Intersegment sales 483 716 7 576 5 1,787 (1,787 ) - Total sales 2,703 2,779 2,239 1,349 50 9,120 (1,787 ) 7,333 Research, development and engineering expenses 87 140 13 62 46 348 - 348 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 17 27 20 10 (4 ) 70 - 70 Interest income 4 3 4 3 - 14 - 14 Russian suspension costs 1 - - - - 1 - 1 EBITDA (2) 297 (5) 362 225 193 (95 ) 982 (98 ) 884 Depreciation and amortization (4) 95 51 29 30 10 215 - 215 EBITDA as a percentage of segment sales 11.0 % 13.0 % 10.0 % 14.3 % NM 10.8 % 12.1 % "NM" - not meaningful information (1) Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, except for $6 million and $6 million of costs associated with the separation of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (Atmus) in 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. (3) Includes $20 million of costs associated with the separation of Atmus for the three months ended September 30, 2023. (4) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as interest expense. A portion of depreciation expense is included in research, development and engineering expenses. (5) Includes $45 million of costs related to the acquisition and integration of Meritor and $10 million costs associated with the separation of Atmus for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) In millions Components Engine Distribution Power Systems Accelera Total Segments Intersegment Eliminations (1) Total Nine months ended September 30, 2023 External sales $ 8,747 $ 6,751 $ 7,494 $ 2,271 $ 259 $ 25,522 $ - $ 25,522 Intersegment sales 1,471 2,154 42 1,973 14 5,654 (5,654 ) - Total sales 10,218 8,905 7,536 4,244 273 31,176 (5,654 ) 25,522 Research, development and engineering expenses 287 441 43 189 150 1,110 - 1,110 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 71 198 70 42 (11 ) 370 - 370 Interest income 21 14 24 7 1 67 - 67 EBITDA (2) 1,434 (3) 1,277 940 654 (322 ) 3,983 (88 ) 3,895 Depreciation and amortization (4) 368 166 84 91 47 756 - 756 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 14.0 % 14.3 % 12.5 % 15.4 % NM 12.8 % 15.3 % Nine months ended September 30, 2022 External sales $ 5,214 $ 6,204 $ 6,590 $ 2,190 $ 106 $ 20,304 $ - $ 20,304 Intersegment sales 1,427 2,103 19 1,522 17 5,088 (5,088 ) - Total sales 6,641 8,307 6,609 3,712 123 25,392 (5,088 ) 20,304 Research, development and engineering expenses 236 365 39 184 121 945 - 945 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 54 127 (5) 57 31 (8 ) 261 - 261 Interest income 7 8 9 5 - 29 - 29 Russian suspension costs 5 33 (6) 55 19 - 112 - 112 EBITDA (2) 969 (7) 1,173 632 411 (239 ) 2,946 (252 ) 2,694 Depreciation and amortization (4) 187 151 86 92 25 541 - 541 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 14.6 % 14.1 % 9.6 % 11.1 % NM 11.6 % 13.3 % "NM" - not meaningful information (1) Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, except for $17 million and $47 million of costs associated with the initial public offering (IPO) and separation of Atmus in 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. (3) Includes $50 million of costs associated with the IPO and separation of Atmus for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. (4) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as interest expense. The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs was $4 million and $3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. A portion of depreciation expense is included in research, development and engineering expenses. (5) Includes a $28 million impairment of our joint venture with KAMAZ and $3 million of royalty charges as part of our costs associated with the indefinite suspension of our Russian operations. (6) Includes $31 million of Russian suspension costs reflected in the equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees line above. (7) Includes $56 million of costs related to the acquisition and integration of Meritor and $15 million costs associated with the separation of Atmus for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA (Unaudited)

EQUITY, ROYALTY AND INTEREST INCOME FROM INVESTEES

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income for the reporting periods was as follows:

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, In millions 2023 2022 2023 2022 Manufacturing entities Dongfeng Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. $ 15 $ 8 $ 52 $ 35 Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co., Ltd. 8 6 33 34 Chongqing Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. 7 7 29 23 Tata Cummins, Ltd. 6 5 21 19 All other manufacturers 18 11 69 14 (1) Distribution entities Komatsu Cummins Chile, Ltda. 13 13 40 32 All other distributors 3 3 10 8 Cummins share of net income 70 53 254 165 Royalty and interest income 48 17 116 96 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees $ 118 $ 70 $ 370 $ 261 (1) Includes a $28 million impairment of our joint venture with KAMAZ and $3 million of royalty charges as part of our costs associated with the indefinite suspension of our Russian operations.

INCOME TAXES

Our effective tax rate for 2023 is expected to approximate 22.0 percent, excluding any discrete items that may arise.

Our effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, were 21.4 percent and 21.8 percent, respectively. Our effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, were 32.7 percent and 24.6 percent, respectively.

The three months ended September 30, 2023, contained net favorable discrete tax items of $5 million, or $0.03 per share, primarily due to $13 million of favorable return to provision adjustments and $1 million of favorable share-based compensation tax benefits, partially offset by $9 million of unfavorable adjustments for uncertain tax positions.

The nine months ended September 30, 2023, contained net favorable discrete tax items of $5 million, or $0.03 per share, primarily due to $15 million of favorable return to provision adjustments and $5 million of favorable share-based compensation tax benefit, partially offset by $11 million of unfavorable adjustments for uncertain tax positions and $4 million of other unfavorable adjustments.

The three months ended September 30, 2022, contained unfavorable discrete tax items of $57 million, or $0.40 per share, primarily due to $51 million of unfavorable tax costs associated with internal restructuring ahead of the planned separation of Atmus and $10 million of unfavorable return to provision adjustments, partially offset by $4 million of net favorable other discrete tax items.

The nine months ended September 30, 2022, contained unfavorable net discrete tax items of $52 million, or $0.37 per share, primarily due to $69 million of unfavorable tax costs associated with internal restructuring ahead of the planned separation of Atmus and $10 million of unfavorable return to provision adjustments, partially offset by $27 million of favorable changes in tax reserves.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On October 2, 2023, we purchased from the Forvia Group all of the equity ownership of Faurecia's U.S. and Europe commercial vehicle exhaust business for approximately €199 million, subject to certain adjustments set forth in the agreement. This business provides canning and assembly operations for full exhaust systems primarily for the on-highway applications. This acquisition will be included in our Components segment starting in the fourth quarter of 2023.

On October 2, 2023, we repaid our $500 million senior notes, due 2023, using a combination of cash on hand and additional commercial paper borrowings. On October 31, 2023, we repaid $150 million of our term loan, due 2025, using cash on hand.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL MEASURES THAT SUPPLEMENT GAAP (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures - Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests (EBITDA)

We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. We believe EBITDA excluding special items is a useful measure of our operating performance without regard to the costs associated with the IPO and separation of Atmus and Meritor acquisition, integration and inventory valuation adjustments. This statement excludes forward looking measures of EBITDA where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of non-cash items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure.

EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income. Below is a reconciliation of "Net income attributable to Cummins Inc." to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods:

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, In millions 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. $ 656 $ 400 $ 2,166 $ 1,520 Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. as a percentage of net sales 7.8 % 5.5 % 8.5 % 7.5 % Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 9 67 19 Consolidated net income 690 409 2,233 1,539 Add: Interest expense 97 61 283 112 Income tax expense 188 199 623 502 Depreciation and amortization 255 215 756 541 EBITDA $ 1,230 $ 884 $ 3,895 $ 2,694 EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 14.6 % 12.1 % 15.3 % 13.3 % Add: Atmus IPO and separation costs 26 16 67 62 Meritor acquisition, integration and inventory valuation adjustments - 77 - 88 EBITDA, excluding costs associated with the IPO and separation of Atmus and impact of Meritor acquisition, integration and inventory valuation adjustments $ 1,256 $ 977 $ 3,962 $ 2,844 EBITDA, excluding costs associated with the IPO and separation of Atmus and impact of Meritor acquisition, integration and inventory valuation adjustments, as a percentage of net sales 14.9 % 13.3 % 15.5 % 14.0 %

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES DATA (Unaudited)

Components Segment Sales by Business

In the second quarter of 2023, with the Atmus IPO we changed the name of our filtration business to Atmus. Sales for our Components segment by business, adjusted for the reorganized businesses, were as follows:

2023 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Axles and brakes $ 1,272 $ 1,249 $ 1,177 $ - $ 3,698 Emission solutions 1,056 964 893 - 2,913 Engine components 581 557 532 - 1,670 Atmus 417 417 396 - 1,230 Automated transmissions 179 179 187 - 545 Software and electronics 52 59 51 - 162 Total sales $ 3,557 $ 3,425 $ 3,236 $ - $ 10,218 2022 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Axles and brakes $ - $ - $ 732 $ 1,147 $ 1,879 Emission solutions 910 863 853 868 3,494 Engine components 502 503 509 493 2,007 Atmus 382 391 399 385 1,557 Automated transmissions 134 143 159 157 593 Software and electronics 60 50 51 45 206 Total sales $ 1,988 $ 1,950 $ 2,703 $ 3,095 $ 9,736

Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows:

2023 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty truck $ 1,114 $ 1,117 $ 1,116 $ - $ 3,347 Medium-duty truck and bus 903 942 931 - 2,776 Light-duty automotive 439 445 455 - 1,339 Off-highway 530 484 429 - 1,443 Total sales $ 2,986 $ 2,988 $ 2,931 $ - $ 8,905 2022 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty truck $ 908 $ 1,001 $ 972 $ 966 $ 3,847 Medium-duty truck and bus 848 875 868 869 3,460 Light-duty automotive 498 456 466 318 1,738 Off-highway 499 443 473 485 1,900 Total sales $ 2,753 $ 2,775 $ 2,779 $ 2,638 $ 10,945

Unit shipments by engine classification (including unit shipments to Power Systems and off-highway engine units included in their respective classification) were as follows:

2023 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty 34,700 36,400 36,300 - 107,400 Medium-duty 78,900 76,000 71,300 - 226,200 Light-duty 55,000 53,600 53,300 - 161,900 Total units 168,600 166,000 160,900 - 495,500 2022 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty 28,600 30,900 30,200 31,000 120,700 Medium-duty 72,600 68,800 69,800 72,400 283,600 Light-duty 66,500 60,400 58,300 42,400 227,600 Total units 167,700 160,100 158,300 145,800 631,900

Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows:

2023 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Parts $ 1,057 $ 1,019 $ 995 $ - $ 3,071 Power generation 492 614 606 - 1,712 Engines 456 531 511 - 1,498 Service 401 431 423 - 1,255 Total sales $ 2,406 $ 2,595 $ 2,535 $ - $ 7,536 2022 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Parts $ 924 $ 990 $ 945 $ 959 $ 3,818 Power generation 401 441 431 501 1,774 Engines 441 429 449 457 1,776 Service 351 393 414 403 1,561 Total sales $ 2,117 $ 2,253 $ 2,239 $ 2,320 $ 8,929

Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows:

2023 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation $ 770 $ 854 $ 850 $ - $ 2,474 Industrial 455 468 475 - 1,398 Generator technologies 118 135 119 - 372 Total sales $ 1,343 $ 1,457 $ 1,444 $ - $ 4,244 2022 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation $ 664 $ 657 $ 739 $ 730 $ 2,790 Industrial 393 428 483 468 1,772 Generator technologies 103 118 127 123 471 Total sales $ 1,160 $ 1,203 $ 1,349 $ 1,321 $ 5,033

High-horsepower unit shipments by engine classification were as follows:

2023 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation 2,900 3,300 2,800 - 9,000 Industrial 1,500 1,600 1,800 - 4,900 Total units 4,400 4,900 4,600 - 13,900 2022 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation 2,200 2,400 2,400 2,700 9,700 Industrial 1,100 1,200 1,200 1,400 4,900 Total units 3,300 3,600 3,600 4,100 14,600

