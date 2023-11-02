

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $74.9 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $147.9 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, MDU Resources reported adjusted earnings of $58.6 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.00 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $74.9 Mln. vs. $147.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.25 -Revenue (Q3): $1.00 Bln vs. $1.00 Bln last year.



