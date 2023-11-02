

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $230 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $317 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $2.04 billion from $2.13 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $230 Mln. vs. $174 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.31 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $2.04 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.55 to $1.60



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken