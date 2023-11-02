Tego Cyber Inc.: Tego Cyber Becomes Approved Vendor With TD Synnex

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a cybersecurity company focused on developing innovative cyber threat intelligence and autonomous threat correlation and hunting tools, today announced that it now is an approved vendor with TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem.

TD SYNNEX will initially offer the Splunk and Amazon Security Lake integrations of the Tego Threat Hunting & Correlation application but will also carry future integrations of Tego's application as they become commercially available.

"We're thrilled to be part of the TD SYNNEX partner ecosystem. This strategic partnership will allow Tego to access the plethora of professional services resources within TD SYNNEX to make it easier for our customers and partners to purchase Tego solutions and the complimentary services that they need. We look forward to working with TD SYNNEX and growing our relationship to deliver best-of-breed technology solutions for our partners and customers," stated Kirk Horton, Tego Cyber's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Scott Young, SVP Product Management at TD SYNNEX. "With Tego added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our security offerings so customers can do great things with technology."?

Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber stated, "I am honored to have achieved the status of an approved vendor with TD SYNNEX and have Tego listed in their extensive catalog of the best technology and cybersecurity solution providers."

About Tego's Threat Correlation Engine

Tego's threat correlation and threat hunting solution integrates directly into existing Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and data lake solutions that provides enterprises the ability to quickly track threats, map out exposures, and expedite remediation to find the "signal in the noise." With high-performing and low latency searches, Tego's threat correlation engine saves security operations teams time and money in an environment where timing is everything as efforts are made to lower mean-time-to-detection (MTTD) and mean-time-to-response (MTTR). What makes Tego's threat correlation engine different from other cyber threat correlation applications, is that it is the first commercially available solution that was specifically developed for the customer's existing SIEM or data lake platform. It operates within the customer's existing SIEM or data lake environment, so security operations teams do not have to use multiple tools and views to complete a specific task or research a threat. Tego cross-correlates threats in real-time and not only looks forward but also backwards in order to see if the organization's network has been previously exposed (active foresight and hindsight).

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB) was founded to mitigate the disparity in the rapidly evolving cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. The Company is focused on developing solutions for threat intelligence and autonomous threat hunting/correlation. Tego's curated threat intelligence feed not only contains a comprehensive list of indicators of compromise, but also provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. Tego's threat correlation engine integrates with top security and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to detection and response. For more information, please visit https://tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

