Eagle Natural Resources, LLC: Eagle Natural Resources Announces Completion of Roll-Up

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Eagle Natural Resources, LLC ("ENR" or the "Company"), today announced that it has successfully completed a roll up acquisition effecting the consolidation of 18 distinct oil and gas drilling joint ventures, 2 oil and gas drilling limited partnerships and certain other oil and gas well working interests into a unified corporate entity, hereby known as Eagle Energy Partners, Inc.

"I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to all involved for their support throughout this transformative process. Our unwavering commitment to maximizing value for our partners is the cornerstone of our consolidation efforts in uniting our collective resources and expertise, and we are excited about the future prospects of Eagle Energy Partners," stated Jeremy A. Paul Founder/CEO

Eagle Natural Resources is an independently owned oil and gas asset acquisition and management company with an extensive - and growing - portfolio of income-producing assets and developmental drilling inventory in Texas, Oklahoma, and the Gulf Coast Region. Eagle Energy Partners acquisition model focuses on proven producing fields with extensive infrastructure, existing wells for immediate cash flow, and upside through additional drilling, recompletion and/or reworks.

