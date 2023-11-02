Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.11.2023 | 14:02
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eagle Natural Resources, LLC: Eagle Natural Resources Announces Completion of Roll-Up

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Eagle Natural Resources, LLC ("ENR" or the "Company"), today announced that it has successfully completed a roll up acquisition effecting the consolidation of 18 distinct oil and gas drilling joint ventures, 2 oil and gas drilling limited partnerships and certain other oil and gas well working interests into a unified corporate entity, hereby known as Eagle Energy Partners, Inc.

"I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to all involved for their support throughout this transformative process. Our unwavering commitment to maximizing value for our partners is the cornerstone of our consolidation efforts in uniting our collective resources and expertise, and we are excited about the future prospects of Eagle Energy Partners," stated Jeremy A. Paul Founder/CEO

Eagle Natural Resources, LLC.

About Eagle Natural Resources

Eagle Natural Resources is an independently owned oil and gas asset acquisition and management company with an extensive - and growing - portfolio of income-producing assets and developmental drilling inventory in Texas, Oklahoma, and the Gulf Coast Region. Eagle Energy Partners acquisition model focuses on proven producing fields with extensive infrastructure, existing wells for immediate cash flow, and upside through additional drilling, recompletion and/or reworks.

Investor Relations:

Frank Pogubila
SVP
Integrous Communications
W - 951.946.5288
E - fpogubila@integcom.us

SOURCE: Eagle Natural Resources, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/798683/eagle-natural-resources-announces-completion-of-roll-up

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.