Latham BioPharm Group, part of Sia Partners: Latham BioPharm Group Awarded NIAID Preclinical Services IDIQ Contract Valued at Up to $30 Million

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Latham BioPharm Group (LBG), part of SIA Partners, today announced receiving a new Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract award, 75N93023D00014, from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), titled Preclinical Services for Biopharmaceuticals Product Development. Under this contract, LBG, as a member in the NIAID selected service provider pool, could participate in providing preclinical services for the development of cutting-edge biopharmaceutical products, supporting NIAID's critical mission to combat infectious diseases and improve global public health. This new multi-year contract carries a total contract value of up to $30 million and solidifies LBG's commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation in the field of infectious diseases.

LBG's expertise in preclinical research, combined with its world-class team of scientists and collaborators, and its competency in executing federally funded life sciences product development programs, uniquely positions the company to drive innovation and make meaningful contributions to the field of infectious diseases. "Our team of subject matter experts and scientists offers decades of experience in preclinical product development planning and execution. We are extremely excited to be able to bring these capabilities to bear in support of the NIAID mission to aid in the efficient development of lifesaving biopharmaceutical products for infectious disease indications," said Dr. DJ Rezac, LBG Principal Investigator on the contract and Director of Nonclinical Product Development. Being selected as a service provider for the NIAID Preclinical Services IDIQ contract is a significant achievement for LBG, further establishing the company's leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The up to $30 million contract represents a multi-year commitment between LBG and NIAID, with the aim of accelerating the research and development of biopharmaceutical products that hold the potential to transform the landscape of infectious disease treatment and prevention. "We are thrilled to have been selected as the recipient of this IDIQ contract," said Managing Partner Joshua Speidel of LBG. "This new agreement reflects our dedication to addressing some of the world's most pressing health challenges, and we can't wait to help advance the development of these novel biopharmaceutical solutions."

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from NIAID, NIH, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N93023D00014.

Latham BioPharm Group (LBG), a part of Sia Partners, offers leading life sciences and healthcare consulting capabilities and works with pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, medical device/diagnostic companies, hospitals and other healthcare companies alike to solve complex business, regulatory, and product development challenges. Sia Partners is a next-generation management consulting firm that offers a unique blend of AI and design capabilities, augmenting traditional consulting to deliver superior value to our clients. With expertise in more than 30 sectors and services, Sia Partners optimizes client projects worldwide.

