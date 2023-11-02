Fast Technology Limited: FastestVPN PRO Lifetime Plan Exclusively for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, FastestVPN brings out another new and exciting offer. Their PRO Lifetime plan has already hit the shelves, but be quick to avail it before it ends.

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / As the Black Friday and Cyber Monday season approaches, FastestVPN rolls out another sweet deal that is bound to make waves on the internet. The new FastestVPN PRO Lifetime plan will give customers the best value that money can buy.

Fastest VPN Deal

FastestVPN PRO Lifetime Deal Black Friday exclusive

Starting this November, customers will get the opportunity to avail of this EXCLUSIVE and limited-time FastestVPN PRO subscription plan. It costs just $30 with 15 multi-logins, a free Password Manager for one year, and access to the complete suite of security features.

This premium plan is what we've all been waiting for. It's the most affordable, but sadly only available for a short time. Here's what to expect with the FastestVPN PRO Lifetime plan this Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for 2023:

Advance Features Includes:

WireGuard protocol

PRO servers added

10 GBPS fast servers

Double VPN servers

Internet Kill Switch

Free password manager 1 Year

Dedicated IP option

Port-Forwarding option

Pro Plan locations are now increased to 100+ and servers to 800+

Separate servers for US Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hotstar, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, etc.

P2P Optimized Servers

Protect up to 15 devices simultaneously

Malware Protection

NAT Firewall

Ad Blocker

AES 256-bit Encryption

Split Tunneling (Choose apps where they want to use VPN, other apps no VPN)

Automatic protocol

No-logs certified

15-day money-back guarantee

"Our team is constantly striving to hit landmarks in providing the best VPN services and VPN deals that are not only affordable but have every high-end feature and streaming servers that you need. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday is our aim to provide customers with the FastestVPN Lifetime PRO plan that is hard to resist! What's more? We're adding a free 1-year Password Manager to the mix of privacy and functionality but also in delivering the best value. Our partnership with PassHulk allows users to protect their privacy and secure their data in more ways." - Adam Miller, Marketing Manager

This Black Friday VPN deal gives customers the complete package, including 15 simultaneous connections and dedicated streaming servers that work faster and more stable than ever. Their app's WireGuard integration adds better security and overall functionality for any task.

FastestVPN's Black Friday sale is now live and will run through the entire month. However, please note that this deal is valid for a limited time, and the FastestVPN Lifetime Plan ends in 2024. This is the best opportunity to get the Lifetime PRO plan while the Black Friday season is still running.

Users can avail the deal by following this link: https://fastestvpn.com/pro-lifetime-deal

