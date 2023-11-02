CMiC's CONNECT Customer Conference Celebrates its 25th Anniversary at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, NV

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / CMiC, a leading provider of next-generation construction ERP, sets the stage to host CONNECT 2023, their annual innovation-focused, content-rich, and celebration-filled customer conference. With over 725 attendees registered for the event - which includes customers and partners - they are excited to deliver an unforgettable experience to mark their 25th anniversary at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, NV.

CONNECT 2023 is expected to be the biggest to date. By design, it will offer attendees a wide variety of educational sessions, including four insightful keynotes; over 30 breakout sessions; including application launches and a series of customer success stories; and exclusive opportunities to meet with key subject matter experts at the CONNECT Campground.

With the aim to "delight and inspire," this year's guest speaker is none other than Blake Vogt. Labeled as the future of magic, Blake's unique performances are both innovative and peppered with funny and inspiring stories - in fact, his close-up, sleight of hand magic is known to be one of the best in the world.

CMiC will also be inviting Ken Simonson, Chief Economist at AGC, to shed light on recent data in construction. Higher interest rates are squeezing out some projects, but manufacturing, renewable energy, and infrastructure seem to be on the cusp of a long growth spurt. Ken will dissect the latest indications and provide his fearless '24-cast for the year ahead.'

According to Shirin Ali, Head of Marketing & CONNECT - CMiC, "When planning for CONNECT 2023, our silver jubilee, we knew that we had to elevate the experience in every possible way, from the sessions to the evening events, to everything in between. We have curated the program to cater to every one of our customers who will be in attendance." She adds, "What makes this an even more memorable event is that the very first US-based CONNECT was also hosted in Las Vegas, which gave us an opportunity to add a nostalgic element to an otherwise future-focused experience."

CONNECT 2023: A Hub of Product Innovation, Business Insights, and Idea Generation

The conference's 30+ breakouts will feature a host of topics, including how to develop an integrated and interactive reporting ecosystem featuring Harris Companies, and, how to establish a pre-qual and subcontractors rating procedure. As for the application-focused sessions, highlights include the benefits of leveraging Collaborate Gateway and developments in Drawing Management, featuring Tilden-Coil.

This year's event will offer interactive open discussions and roundtable sessions facilitated by top executives, which include:

CONSTRUCT PM's Site Management Industry Roundtable, which will be co-facilitated by STO Building Group, Tilden-Coil, and Layton Construction, will showcase case studies, and provide tips on how to use site management features and address safety concerns.

which will be co-facilitated by STO Building Group, Tilden-Coil, and Layton Construction, will showcase case studies, and provide tips on how to use site management features and address safety concerns. Integrations Roundtable will provide insights on how seamless integrations with CMiC applications can revolutionize workflows and enable efficient data exchange across systems.

From a product expansion perspective, the attendees will get a sneak preview of the expansion of the CONSTRUCTTM suite, including Earned Value Management, Approvals, Human Capital Management, e-Time, Submittals, Site Management, BIM Viewer, Project Checklists, and Employee Self Service.

As for CMiC's Analytics capabilities, their experts will unveil new features, highlight the benefits of leveraging CMiC Analytics when developing project checklists, and demonstrate how CMiC's BI reports can help drive collaboration.

CMiC's Unparalleled Customer and Partner Ecosystem and CONNECT's Upward Trajectory

To summarize the last 25 years of CMiC's history, it is truly a reflection of a tight-knit customer and partner ecosystem that is dedicated to sharing insights and success stories, all with the end goal of collectively moving the needle forward.

In the words of Jeff Weiss, CRO - CMiC, " As we celebrate the 25th CMiC CONNECT Conference, it's truly remarkable to reflect on our journey. What began with 54 attendees in Toronto has blossomed into an event that this year unites over 725 passionate construction professionals from all over the world. This remarkable growth is a testament to the enduring value of CMiC CONNECT, where knowledge meets innovation, and connections lead to transformation."

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified Financials and Project Management software solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets-from a Single Database Platform. With customers throughout North America and overseas, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. Over $100 billion in construction revenue is handled by CMiC annually.

