Dragonfly Energy Is On Its Way To Producing Fully American-Made Lithium Batteries, Reducing Reliance On Overseas Manufacturers

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / The need for domestic cell manufacturing is becoming increasingly important for American production to be more feasible and cost-effective. Domestic lithium-ion production holds significant importance for national security and industry advancement. By reducing reliance on foreign sources of lithium-ion batteries, a domestic production capability ensures a stable and secure supply chain for critical industries. Fostering an advanced domestic industry is also critical in driving innovation, promoting job growth and positioning the country as a global leader in battery technology, contributing to long-term economic competitiveness.

Increasing domestic production not only could make battery manufacturing more sustainable but also paves the way for advancements in technology. This includes the exciting prospect of creating a nonflammable solid-state battery. Such a breakthrough could potentially revolutionize the energy storage industry and have far-reaching implications for various sectors, including transportation, electronics and renewable energy. The push for domestic cell manufacturing not only allows for a cleaner and greener production process but also sets the stage for transformative innovations that can enhance our overall technological capabilities.

While solid-state batteries seem poised to be a big development in the battery industry, they are currently difficult to produce on a large scale. One of the main challenges lies in finding suitable materials for the solid electrolyte that possess high ionic conductivity while remaining stable within the battery system. Additionally, the fabrication process of solid-state batteries requires precise and complex manufacturing techniques, making it more challenging to scale up production. Overcoming these hurdles is a thing few companies have managed to do, and it remains a crucial step for the commercialization of solid-state batteries and their wide-scale adoption in various industries - and Dragonfly Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) may be on the cusp of a breakthrough to aid in this goal.

Nevada-based Dragonfly Energy is a leading manufacturer of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries that is helping to develop a strong battery supply chain in the U.S. It reports it is one of the few companies making significant progress on the road to solid-state batteries. The company designs and assembles its batteries in the United States and is driving research and development initiatives for its non-toxic deep-cycle Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries. Thus far, Dragonfly Energy has over 85 patents filed and pending based on battery pack design, cell manufacturing, battery communication technology and more.

Dragonfly Energy's latest breakthrough in dry deposited LiFePO4 cathode electrodes at scale is big news for the company. With this breakthrough, Dragonfly Energy has surmounted the last significant technological hurdle in its dry electrode battery cell manufacturing process. The company reports that this feat represents the final hurdle in the company's plan to domestically produce lithium battery cells by the end of this year using their innovative manufacturing technology. Dragonfly Energy's patented process significantly decreases the manufacturing footprint and eliminates the use of toxic solvents used in traditional lithium battery processes. Dragonfly Energy's eco-friendly and cost-efficient approach underscores its commitment to economic and environmental sustainability, distinguishing it in a crowded marketplace filled with companies - including much larger entities. 3M Company and Johnson Matthey are among the competitors.

The success of Dragonfly Energy's patented double-sided dry deposition of both anode and cathode electrodes at scale, combined with the completion of the previously announced pilot line, demonstrates the company's progress in achieving its vision. Operating at 70% efficiency, Dragonfly Energy's pilot line is estimated to produce up to 150 MWh of domestically manufactured LiFePO4 battery cells per year. The company plans to rapidly scale capacity with additional production lines as demand increases. Dragonfly Energy is now poised to deliver lithium battery cells as samples to potential customers by the end of this year, across a variety of lithium chemistries. This accomplishment positions the company as a leader in the development of domestic storage cells and puts it at the forefront of driving cost efficiencies and eliminating the use of toxic solvents.

While the current pilot line focuses on the production of conventional lithium batteries using the new patented processes, Dragonfly Energy's ultimate goal is to leverage the same revolutionary technology to manufacture non-flammable solid-state battery cells. Dragonfly Energy's dry electrode manufacturing process was developed in a way that it would not be restricted solely to the production of traditional batteries. In fact, the company aims to utilize this breakthrough technology for the co-deposition of electrodes and use of solid electrolytes, paving the way for the future development of non-flammable storage cells. This innovative approach holds significant potential in revolutionizing the future-distributed grid storage model, offering a secure and dependable energy storage foundation. This long-standing objective is integral to the company's mission, and recent milestones demonstrate significant progress toward realizing this game-changing product. Unlike many competitors who offer hybrid semi-solid state products that lack non-flammability features, Dragonfly Energy's differentiator holds the power to catalyze substantial changes in the energy storage industry.

