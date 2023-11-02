Locke Bio and LegitScript's Partnership Proves To Significantly Accelerate Telehealth Certification Process

Since February, the partnership has shown that it is accelerating application processing time to weeks rather than months

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Locke Bio, a digital health platform company committed to helping compliant telehealth companies and pharmacies, announced that their partnership with LegitScript is proving it is exponentially accelerating the rate of the certification process. As businesses across healthcare and related sectors grapple with the pivotal advantage of obtaining certification to advertise online and process payments-including Visa, Mastercard, and Amex-LegitScript is the only certification program that partners with digital platforms to expedite these crucial processes.

Locke Bio merchants and companies using Locke Bio for LegitScript certification will benefit from the latest collaboration, which streamlines the Certification process and focuses on efficient merchant enablement. Card brand networks recognize LegitScript Healthcare Certification and allow online healthcare businesses to apply it to their merchant registration process. LegitScript certification is a seal of approval that enables merchants to showcase their compliance and allows them to unlock the opportunity to advertise and accept digital payments on global platforms used by millions of consumers.

"Our commitment to our merchants is why we strive to offer them the best options available. Thanks to our working relationship with LegitScript, we have been able to honor our commitment to dozens of clients since receiving the certificate. This has helped to enhance our client's speed to market times," said Cathy Tie, Founder and CEO of Locke Bio. "We will not stop here. Our sole mission is to give our clients the best opportunities to thrive right out of the gate. With LegitScript, we are able to offer a product-level integration, or at the minimum, a deep partnership with a shared vision to streamline application times by 15x for Locke Bio clients, thus enabling healthcare businesses to go online faster while being fully compliant with up-to-date standards set by the FDA and other compliance parties."

Procuring LegitScript certification is a complex and time-sensitive process that includes a comprehensive expert review to ensure online healthcare companies are operating in compliance with applicable laws and industry best practices. If companies do not have the correct information to support the certification due diligence process, they may experience delays in revenue generation or the very launch of brands.

"LegitScript sees Locke Bio as a like-minded company looking to help telemedicine businesses thrive, while acknowledging the importance of compliance practices to protect consumer safety. We have been working closely with the Locke Bio team and have really enjoyed the process and the transparency in our partnership," said Michal Conley, General Manager, of LegitScript Certification and Compliance Solutions.

For any discerning eye on the digital healthcare scene, the omnipresent LegitScript approval badges are hard to miss. They grace the footers of major e-commerce businesses. While many vie for this certification, Locke Bio, since the inception of its partnership with LegitScript, has helped organizations receive certification in as quickly as 14 days. With their combined might, they've championed the cause for dozens of businesses-from telehealth brands to pharmacies-helping them achieve LegitScript certification in what can only be described as a record-breaking time. Locke Bio software is available for any and all online pharmacies, telehealth businesses, or others looking to start their business up quickly and fully regulated to be in compliance.

Locke Bio's unparalleled ability to assist clients, irrespective of their affiliation with Locke Bio's software, helps merchants receive approval within days.

In the past eight months since the partnership was first announced, here is what Locke Bio customers are saying:

"Locke Bio's LegitScript consulting service was invaluable; they meticulously reviewed every response, ensuring we had the correct answers, and helped us update our internal processes for compliance." - Cole - Founder, Telehealth Brand

"Growth accelerates when you align in a strong relationship with a savvy advisor. Locke Bio has been there for our organization." - Reilly - President & Co-Founder, Telehealth Brand

"I would definitely recommend partnering with Locke Bio in getting LegitScript certification. They were very easy to work with and very helpful in answering questions for LegitScript and significantly reduced the time in processing our application." - Linda - Owner, Compound Pharmacy

About Locke Bio:

Locke Bio is a digital health platform company that helps brands launch a fully integrated, white-labeled telehealth service, which includes a customized patient intake approved by board-certified physicians, personalized telemedicine consultations, e-commerce payment processing, advanced marketing analytics, and a seamlessly integrated pharmacy and provider network. For more information, visit: https://www.lockebio.com/

About LegitScript:

Since 2007, LegitScript has been committed to making the internet and payment ecosystems safer and more transparent. LegalScript Certification lets the world know which healthcare merchants, CBD products and websites, and drug and alcohol addiction treatment facilities operate safely and transparently. The result? Certified merchants can stand out from the crowd, grow their online presence, and demonstrate credibility in high-risk industries. LegitScript is the leading third-party certification expert in these tightly regulated and complex sectors. That's why LegitScript Certification is trusted by Visa, Google, Bing, Meta, and major global payment service providers. For more information, visit: https://www.legitscript.com/

