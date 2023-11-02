Award-winning people leader to drive enhanced talent development and employee experience efforts

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - Akeneo, the Product Experience (PX) Company and leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, today announced that Sabrina Jaksa joins the company as Chief People Officer. Jaksa brings a wealth of experience working with high-growth companies and accelerating their transformation through a holistic approach to people and places, which is especially critical in these post-pandemic times. Based in France, she will report to Akeneo's CEO and founder, Fred de Gombert.





Sabrina Jaksa, Akeneo's Chief People Officer

With a career spanning over twenty years, Jaksa joins Akeneo after serving as the Group Chief People Experience Officer at Singapore-based Funding Societies | Modalku, the pioneer of SME Digital Financing Platform and Debt Investment Platform. Here, she delivered career highlights, including achieving the highest employee retention rates in the history of the company (more than 40%) as well as increasing the eNPS score by a staggering +322%. Other career milestones include implementing DEI strategies and becoming an industry leader in gender diversity, increasing women in leadership positions by 8%.

"Creating revolutionary product experiences for our customers starts with our employees. We are excited to bring on Sabrina and her deep expertise in championing people strategies that empower us all to win," said Fred de Gombert, CEO and founder of Akeneo. "Sabrina has a proven track record in setting the right foundations that build high-functioning teams and departments in a performance-driven company."

Jaksa is an award-winning HR coach, consulting start-ups and SMEs on a variety of pain points such as culture, values, recruitment, learning & development, people management, HR compliance, operations, KPIs, and OKRs. She has also held multiple HR roles at Hootsuite, ultimately as the Head of Human Resources, where she orchestrated the opening of three regional offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Sydney. Additionally, she is a dedicated mentor and actively helps grow the careers of aspiring professionals in the HR field.

In her new role at Akeneo, she will be focused on empowering employees to lead and grow with the next phase of corporate growth, increasing the gender diversity index, and increasing employee satisfaction. She will also prioritize creating a better employee experience while increasing performance as well as attracting and retaining the brightest talent.

"I am beyond thrilled to join the Akeneo team to lead and build people strategies that retain employees and create a healthy company culture," said Chief People Officer of Akeneo, Sabrina Jaksa. "I am passionate about the entire employee journey and the rocket ship of intelligent, scalable hypergrowth."

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM), enabling organizations to build and deliver world-class product experiences across every customer touchpoint through a comprehensive PX Strategy. By providing best-of-breed technology and expertise, Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud accelerates growth, reduces time-to-market, and gives organizations the competitive edge needed to convert browsers into buyers.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, The Very Group, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's AI-Centric Product Cloud, companies can activate product experiences in any and all channels that drive an improved customer journey from discovery to purchase, resulting in increased sales, reduced returns, faster time-to-market, and increased team productivity.

