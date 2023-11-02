London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - Trident Royalties Plc (OTCQB: TDTRF) (LSE: TRR), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that Vice-President of the Americas, Justin Anderson, will be attending and presenting at the Red Cloud Financial Securities Fall Mining Showcase 2023 in Toronto, Canada on November 7th and 8th.

The Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase will host mining companies, brokers and investors at the Sheraton Centre, Toronto over two days for company presentations, one-to-one meetings and keynote speakers. Mr Anderson will be presenting at 9:40am at the Dominion Ballroom South on Tuesday 7th November.

Trident's presentation will showcase the Company's investment proposition and growth strategy. Trident is a growth focused diversified mining royalty and streaming company that provides investors with exposure to a mix of battery, precious and bulk metals located globally, with all assets either at the advanced development or production stage. Trident's portfolio offers an attractive commodity mix that provides a natural inflation hedge, whilst insulating shareholders from rising operating and capital costs.

Trident's cornerstone asset is a 1.05% Gross Revenue Royalty over the Thacker Pass Lithium Project, the largest known lithium resource in North America. Thacker Pass is currently in construction and is expected to commence production in H2 2026.

About Trident

Trident is a growth-focused diversified mining royalty and streaming company, providing investors with exposure to a mix of base battery, precious, and bulk metals.

Key highlights of Trident's strategy include:

Building upon a royalty and streaming portfolio which broadly mirrors the commodity exposure of the global mining sector (excluding fossil fuels) with a bias towards production or near-production assets, differentiating Trident from the majority of peers which are exclusively, or heavily weighted, to precious metals;





Acquiring royalties and streams in resource-friendly jurisdictions worldwide, while most competitors have portfolios focused on North and South America;





Targeting attractive small-to-mid size transactions which are often ignored in a sector dominated by large players;





Active deal-sourcing which, in addition to writing new royalties and streams, will focus on the acquisition of assets held by natural sellers such as: closed-end funds, prospect generators, junior and mid-tier miners holding royalties as non-core assets, and counterparties seeking to monetise packages of royalties and streams which are otherwise undervalued by the market;





Maintaining a low-overhead model which is capable of supporting a larger scale business without a commensurate increase in operating costs; and





Leveraging the experience of management, the board of directors, and Trident's adviser team, all of whom have deep industry connections and strong transactional experience across multiple commodities and jurisdictions.

The acquisition and aggregation of individual royalties and streams is expected to deliver strong returns for shareholders as assets are acquired on terms reflective of single asset risk compared with the lower risk profile of a diversified, larger scale portfolio. Further value is expected to be delivered by the introduction of conservative levels of leverage through debt. Once scale has been achieved, strong cash generation is expected to support an attractive dividend policy, providing investors with a desirable mix of inflation protection, growth and income.

