Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - J4 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: JJJJ.P) (the "Company") announces that it has amended the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will now consist of 3,000,000 common shares ("Shares") issued at a price of $0.05 per Share for total gross proceeds of $150,000.

All Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for working capital. Closing of the Private Placement is subject customary conditions of closing, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the completion of the Private Placement. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, primarily the assumption that the Private Placement will complete, that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies including, primarily but without limitation, the risk that the TSX Venture Exchange will not approve the Private Placement and the risk that conditions to completion of the Private Placement are not satisfied. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

