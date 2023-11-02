Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Abstracts Selected for Oral and Poster Presentations at the American Society of Hematology 2023 Annual Meeting

Two oral presentations and three poster presentations elucidate new data relevant to rusfertide, a hepcidin mimetic with potential therapeutic value in the treatment of Polycythemia Vera and other disease indications

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") announced today that five abstracts relevant to the Company's rusfertide program have been accepted for presentation at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH), taking place December 9-12, 2023 in San Diego, California.

"We are extremely pleased to present a broad cross-section of new data at ASH this year," said Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Protagonist. "Among these presentations are data which underscore the potential for rusfertide to improve markers of iron deficiency in polycythemia vera, and to sustain improved outcomes such as hematocrit control in PV patients over a two-year time horizon.

Additionally, we look forward to sharing data that elucidate important epidemiological aspects of PV, drawing upon an extensive analysis of claims data and other resources. Finally, we look forward to presenting new preclinical data demonstrating improved disease parameters with a hepcidin mimetic treatment in a mouse model for sickle cell disease."

Dr. Patel continued: "Congratulations to our internal team and external partners for the dedication and rigor they have applied to these important areas of scientific research. Taken together, these presentations constitute major contributions to the field of hematology."

Oral presentation details are as follows:

Oral Presentation 1:

Title : Real-World Analysis of Thromboembolic Event Rates in Patients in the United States with Polycythemia Vera

Presenting author : Andrew T. Kuykendall, MD (Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL)

Session Name : 904. Outcomes Research - Non-Malignant Conditions: Across the Age Spectrum: Thromboembolism Outcomes in Adult and Pediatric Patients

Session Date : Saturday, December 9, 2023

Session Time : 9:30-11:00 AM PST

Presentation Time : 10:30 AM PST

Room : Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Pacific Ballroom Salons 18-19

Publication Number : 137

Submission ID : 180309

Oral Presentation 2:

Title : Durability of Hematocrit Control in Polycythemia Vera with the First-in-Class Hepcidin Mimetic Rusfertide: Two-Year Follow up Results from the Revive Study

Presenting author : Ellen K. Ritchie, MD (Weill Cornell Medical College New York Presbyterian, NY)

Session Name : 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Treatment and Outcomes in MPNs

Session Date : Monday, December 11, 2023

Session Time : 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM PST

Presentation Time : 10:30 AM PST

Room : San Diego Convention Center, Ballroom 20CD

Publication Number : 745

Submission ID : 178253

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Poster Presentation 1:

Title : Iron Restricted Erythropoiesis Under Hepcidin Mimetic Treatment (PN23114) Improved Disease Parameters in a Mouse Model for Sickle Cell Disease

Presenting author : Roopa Taranath, PhD (Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., Newark, CA)

Session Name : 113. Sickle Cell Disease, Sickle Cell Trait and Other Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemias: Basic and Translational: Poster I

Session Date : Saturday, December 9, 2023

Presentation Time : 5:30-7:30 PM PST

Location : San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Publication Number : 1117

Submission ID : 182472

Poster Presentation 2:

Title: Rusfertide Improves Markers of Iron Deficiency in Patients with Polycythemia Vera

Presenting author : Yelena Ginzburg, MD (Mount Sinai, New York, NY)

Session Name : 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II

Session Date : Sunday, December 10, 2023

Presentation Time : 6:00-8:00 PM PST

Location : San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Publication Number : 3208

Submission ID : 178334

Poster Presentation 3:

Title : Prevalence of Second Cancers in Patients with Polycythemia Vera (PV): A Retrospective Analysis of US Real-World Claims Data

Presenting author : Naveen Pemmaraju, MD (MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX)

Session Name : 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II

Session Date : Sunday, December 10, 2023

Presentation Time : 6:00-8:00 PM PST

Location : San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Publication Number : 3190

Submission ID : 180045

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities (NCEs) rusfertide and JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235) in advanced stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform. Protagonist scientists jointly discovered PN-235 (now known as JNJ-2113) as part of Protagonist's Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) collaboration with Janssen and followed it through IND-enabling pre-clinical and Phase 1 studies, with Janssen assuming responsibility for further clinical development. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company's lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 development program. The Phase 2 REVIVE study is now complete, with an open-label extension underway. The global Phase 3 VERIFY study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera is ongoing. Protagonist retains all worldwide development and commercialization rights to rusfertide.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential benefits of rusfertide.

