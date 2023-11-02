The "Germany Compact Construction Equipment Market Strategic Assessment Forecast 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany compact construction equipment market is gearing up for substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.60% between 2022 and 2028. Several key factors are expected to drive this growth, including increased investment in public infrastructure projects, a focus on sustainability and smart cities development, and the adoption of innovative technology attachments.

Key Market Insights

The Germany compact construction equipment market is poised for significant expansion, driven by the following key highlights:

Investment in Public Infrastructure: The German government's commitment to house renovation projects and the construction of new apartments is set to boost demand for compact construction equipment. Furthermore, subsidies for energy-efficient building renovations are contributing to the growth. Resurgence in Coal-Fired Power Plants: In 2022, the government planned to restart operations in coal-fired power plants, generating a substantial amount of power. This development requires efficient construction equipment for maintenance and expansion. Infrastructure Push: Germany's plans to spend USD 220 billion by 2026 on industrial transformation, climate protection, hydrogen technology, and electric vehicle charging station expansion are expected to drive growth in the construction equipment sector. Green Building Initiatives: The German government's emphasis on "green building" aligns with ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) norms and is boosting the demand for sustainable construction practices and equipment. Renovation Repair Projects: Germany's focus on rehabilitating roads, bridges, and cycle paths, along with investments in federal highways, is driving demand for construction equipment. Compact Excavators in Demand: Compact excavators are witnessing high demand due to growth in underground mining, construction, and smart city projects. Adoption of Building Information Modeling (BIM): Integration of BIM technology is enhancing remote monitoring and digitization, increasing the efficiency of construction processes.

Vendor Landscape

Several leading and prominent vendors operate in the Germany compact construction equipment market, including:

Key Vendors:

Caterpillar

Volvo CE

Komatsu

Liebherr

Hitachi Construction Equipment

JCB

Other Prominent Vendors:

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

SANY

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science Technology Co. Ltd

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Kobelco

LiuGong

CNH Industrial

Terex Corporation

Manitou

Hyundai Doosan Infracore

Takeuchi

Yanmar

Distributor Profiles:

Thomas Baumaschinen

KUHN- BAUMASCHINEN.DE

Schluter Baumaschinen GmbH

Swecon

Tecklenborg

GS Arbeitsbuhnen GmbH

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the Germany compact construction equipment market?

2. What is the growth rate of the Germany compact construction equipment market?

3. Who are the key players in the Germany compact construction equipment market?

4. What are the trends in the Germany compact construction equipment market?

5. Which are the major distributor companies in the German compact construction equipment market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2022 2029 Estimated Market Value in 2022 40817 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2029 55917 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Germany

