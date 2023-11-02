BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)





ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND





2 November 2023



The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ended 31 October 2023 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 2 January 2024to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 24 November 2023 (ex dividend date is 23 November 2023).

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427



