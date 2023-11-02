

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) reported Thursday that its hird-quarter net earnings climbed to $368 million from last year's $241 million.



Net earnings per share were $0.21, up from $0.14 a year ago.



Adjusted net earnings were $418 million or $0.24 per share, compared to prior year's $224 million or $0.13 per share a year ago.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenues for the quarter grew 1 percent to $2.86 billion from last year's $2.83 billion. The Street was looking for revenues of $2.95 billion.



Further, Barrick announced the declaration of a dividend of $0.10 per share for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on December 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Barrick Gold shares were trading at $16.33, up 1.87%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken