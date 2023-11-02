

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $656 million, or $4.59 per share. This compares with $400 million, or $2.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cummins Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $690 million for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $8.43 billion from $7.33 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $656 Mln. vs. $400 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.59 vs. $2.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.71 -Revenue (Q3): $8.43 Bln vs. $7.33 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken