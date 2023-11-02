Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates Special Projects on Successful WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Special Projects, the leading agency in talent booking, creative content, and event production and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), celebrated its continued partnership as the Talent Booking Partner and Entertainment Consultant for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards.

The event, held last night at New York City's Museum of Modern Art, recognizes groundbreaking talents from a range of disciplines, including fashion, art, literature, entertainment, architecture, design, technology, music, and philanthropy. Special Projects' Andrea Oliveri and Nicole Vecchiarelli have been an integral part of the event's curation of honorees and presenters for the past seven years. The Special Projects team also books celebrity presenters for the evening's festivities as well as curates the list of VIP attendees from all aspects of pop culture. This year's star-studded roster of honorees, presenters and attendees included Martin Scorsese (Film Innovator), SZA (Music Innovator), Kylie Jenner (Brand Innovator), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Entertainment Innovator), Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God (Fashion Innovator), Walter Hood (Design Innovator), Timothée Chalamet, Marc Jacobs, Trevor Noah, Martha Stewart, Haider Ackerman, Questlove, Renee Rapp, Molly Gordon, amongst others. Presenting sponsors of this year's event were Harry Winston, Hyundai Motor America, Montblanc, Re´my Martin and Roche Bobois.

About Special Projects

Special Projects is a world-renowned talent booking, creative content, and special events agency that elevates media, fashion, and lifestyle brands through the unique use of celebrities and storytelling. Trusted by both companies and public figures, Special Projects creates opportunities that garner press, build engagement, drive sales, and uniquely position our partners within the zeitgeist. Our core services include talent strategy and partnerships, event activation and guest list curation, and brand amplification through celebrities, influencers, and culture-defining personalities. Our keen trend-spotting and cultural forecasting abilities allow us to keep our finger on the pulse of pop culture and highlight new talents before they hit the mainstream. Special Projects has been featured in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, and Variety, among other outlets. To learn more, visit specialprojectsmedia.com.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, The Digital Dept. complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Special Projects, Dolphin's most recent acquisition, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients across the media, entertainment and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

