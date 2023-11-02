Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - The Bullet ID Corporation ("Bullet", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Conrad Black has agreed to serve as the principal spokesman and global ambassador of Bullet.

Bullet brings to market a novel solution that allows for ammunition tracking and inventory management, down to the individual round. The Company aims to revolutionize the processes for manufacturers, law enforcement, and military forces.

Mr. Black stated: "In addition to providing great efficiencies for the military and police entities that have to store and use large quantities of ammunition, I believe this is the best possible way of reconciling the widespread demand for reduced urban crime and higher conviction rates in gun-related offenses with the legitimate interests of law-abiding gun-owners."

Bruce Lewis, CEO of Bullet, stated: "I've known and admired Conrad for many years, and it's a great honor and privilege to have him associated with our company. Bullet ID is going to revolutionize the bullet inventory management space, and we are excited to have Conrad joining our business and taking the lead in communicating our story to the public."

About The Bullet ID Corporation

Bullet is a private Ontario company, with its headquarters in Toronto, Ontario. With the use of the Company's processes, ammunition can be tracked, and the inventory can be managed down to the individual round. The Company intends to transform the procedures for businesses, military, and law enforcement.

For more information contact:

The Bullet ID Corporation

info@bulletid.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185970