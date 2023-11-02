Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - AgSights, a leading provider of innovative agricultural technologies, is thrilled to announce its recent private placement investment in HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. Additionally, AgSights is proud to introduce the market to its highly-anticipated product, the HerdWhistle BigEye, which is set to revolutionize livestock monitoring and management systems.

As part of AgSights' ongoing commitment to agricultural advancements, the company has made a strategic private placement in HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. This investment showcases AgSights' belief in HerdWhistle's potential, as well as its dedication to engaging with cutting-edge technologies that will shape the future of livestock management.

With the launch of the HerdWhistle BigEye, AgSights is cementing its position as a leading provider of innovative solutions for livestock monitoring and management. The HerdWhistle BigEye is a state-of-the-art device that combines advanced sensor technology and real-time data analytics, providing livestock producers with invaluable insights into their animals' health, behavior, and well-being.

"We are thrilled to take part in HerdWhistle Technologies' journey by investing in their innovative technology that together enables a game changing livestock management platform. This strategic partnership will undoubtedly strengthen our position as pioneers in the agricultural industry," said Dave Milliner, President of AgSights Board of directors.

"In the future, the efficiencies for commercial production will be critical to combat the rising costs of production. This platform will collect data seamlessly related to health, weight, and breeding, as well as, phenotypic measurements that support and validate genomic values used in breeding and management decisions within and across breeds of cattle," said Betty-Jo Almond, General Manager at AgSights. She continued to say "This partnership will deliver new tools that identify the efficient animals required to meet production market demands and environmental targets the cattle industry need to stay in business."

The private placement investment in HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. and the release of the HerdWhistle BigEye mark significant milestones for both AgSights and HerdWhistle. AgSights continues to demonstrate its commitment to revolutionizing the livestock industry with groundbreaking technological advancements, while HerdWhistle reaffirms its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address critical challenges faced by livestock producers worldwide.

"We are very pleased to have received this private placement from AgSights and are excited about the opportunity it presents for us to further develop and expand our technological capabilities," commented Andrew Jonsson, Chief Financial Officer at HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.

About AgSights: AgSights is a leading provider of innovative agricultural technologies, specializing in solutions that enable livestock producers to optimize their operations and enhance animal welfare. With a commitment to sustainability and efficiency, AgSights supports farmers worldwide in making informed decisions and achieving their full potential.

About HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.: HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. is a revolutionary provider of livestock management platforms that combine advanced sensor technology, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. By leveraging cutting-edge solutions, HerdWhistle empowers farmers to optimize their resources, improve animal welfare, and boost productivity.

