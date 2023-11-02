

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Specialty Industrial Machinery company Cummins Inc. (CMI), while reporting higher earnings and revenue for the third quarter, on Thursday tightened its fiscal 2023 EBITDA guidance but raised its revenue outlook.



For the year, the company now expects EBITDA in the range of 15.2 percent to 15.4 percent compared with 15.0 percent to 15.7 percent guided earlier. Cummins also increased its revenue guidance to be up 18 percent to 21 percent from previous guidance of 15 percent to 20 percent.



For the third quarter, Cummins reported a profit that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $656 million, or $4.59 per share. This compares with $400 million, or $2.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cummins Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $690 million for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $8.43 billion from $7.33 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $656 Mln. vs. $400 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.59 vs. $2.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.71 -Revenue (Q3): $8.43 Bln vs. $7.33 Bln last year.



