Newswire Shares 3 Tips to Help Brands Build Relationships with Journalists

It's reported that journalists receive between 20-30 cold pitches a day.

Though this influx of messaging makes it difficult for brands to stand out in a journalist's inbox, it's not impossible.

"Creating and nurturing mutually beneficial relationships with journalists is crucial for companies to earn media mentions," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Our team touts extensive experience in helping our Press Release Optimizer clients create and keep those journalist relationships that lead to brand-building opportunities."

Newswire shares three actionable tips to use when building journalist relationships:

Find the right contact - Double-check contact information to make sure the journalist still works for the publication and covers the same beat. Pitching a journalist on a topic they don't cover can tarnish their perception of a brand.

- Double-check contact information to make sure the journalist still works for the publication and covers the same beat. Pitching a journalist on a topic they don't cover can tarnish their perception of a brand. Keep it simple - Pitches should be short, sweet and to the point. Start with a clear, direct, and compelling subject line, and in the body of the email get your point across in three to four sentences.

- Pitches should be short, sweet and to the point. Start with a clear, direct, and compelling subject line, and in the body of the email get your point across in three to four sentences. Research the journalist - Brands should do some homework to align their pitch with the journalist's past articles. Getting into this habit creates a layer of customization that forms a connection between a brand and the journalist.

