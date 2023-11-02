First Stop Health Announces Acquisition of SentryHealth

The virtual care providers' solutions will bring greater value to employer-clients and members with their steadfast dedication to delivering value-based healthcare experiences.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / First Stop Health, a leading virtual care company for primary, urgent and mental health care needs, announced today the acquisition of SentryHealth Inc., an employee health and well-being platform.

SentryHealth is an AI-driven care management and advocacy solution that focuses on personalized care. Its programs will enhance FSH's virtual care solutions and strengthen its offerings for employers and their employees. The two companies are aligned in providing high-quality, low-to-no-cost, patient-centered care.

"SentryHealth enriches our virtual care offerings with care advocacy and improved navigation to help patients feel supported and engaged in their health," says Teira Gunlock, CEO of First Stop Health. "By continuing to expand on providing delightful healthcare experiences to our members, we are poised to deliver more value to our employer-clients. 2023 has been a year of thrilling growth in the number of patients we serve and in how we can help them live healthier lives."

"This represents a strategic alignment of vision and values," says Kevin Porter, President & CEO of SentryHealth. "Through a shared focus on quality, accessibility and cost savings, together we are poised to create a healthcare experience that supports better employee health and wellbeing and contributes to the overall success of our clients."

Teira Gunlock will be CEO of the combined company with Kevin Porter joining as a Strategic Advisor. The recent strategic investment of Sverica Capital Management and recognition in Inc. Magazine's 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list represents a time of significant growth for FSH. The acquisition of SentryHealth will bolster this growth with added talent and services.

As a virtual medical home designed for everyone, FSH and SentryHealth's care tactics will deliver unparalleled experiences to its members. FSH's Virtual Primary Care was launched in 2022 based on the response to patient need for accessible, value-based care and to specifically address preventive, chronic disease and mental health care. FSH Virtual Primary Care is the one-stop for whole-person health guidance. There is no one-size-fits-all solution for patients, and the acquisition of SentryHealth will further support both companies' dedication to delivering personalized care that people love.®

About SentryHealth Inc.

SentryHealth is leading the charge in employee health and well-being. Its integrated health solution is the perfect combination of technology and personalized support from caring medical professionals. The company analyzes data from multiple sources to develop unique Intelligent Profiles complete with personalized recommendations. Pairing these profiles with smart technology and Registered Nurse Advocates, it engages with each employee to ensure they receive the right care at the right time. The result is better participation, higher satisfaction, greater outcomes, and lower costs.

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health (FSH) provides care that people love® with various digital healthcare services. Patients can access virtual care 24/7 via app, website or phone. We help them save time and money with safe, convenient, high-quality virtual care solutions - Primary Care, Urgent Care & Mental Health. FSH was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2022 and 2023, and ranked one of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 5 years by Inc. 5000. In 2023, FSH was also recognized in Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 as one of the Chicago-areas' fastest growing companies and as a 2023 Well-Being Trailblazer presented by Archetype and WELCOA. For more information, please visit www.fshealth.com.

About Sverica Capital Management

Sverica Capital Management is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm that has raised $2.0 billion across six funds. The firm acquires, invests in and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since inception, Sverica has followed a "business builder" approach to investing and takes an active supporting role in its portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal time and resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies and proactively looks for levers to pull to accelerate growth by reinvesting back into those companies. Sverica firmly believes in building businesses collaboratively that can endure for the long term by starting with a durable foundation and bringing the right people and playbook to drive reinvestment and, ultimately, strong returns for its investors. For more information, please visit https://sverica.com.

