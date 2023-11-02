ACCESSWIRE Shares Three Press Release Distribution Goals

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, helps its customers maximize the moment with its suite of press release distribution offerings.

To help its customers create positive business outcomes and use press release distribution to their advantage, ACCESSWIRE encourages companies to set defined goals.

"Strategic goals are a brand's North Star that guides their efforts in the right direction," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "When brands set goals, they're able to see the full picture and align press release distribution with their other marketing strategies to create a unified front to the public."

ACCESSWIRE shares three press release distribution goal ideas for companies which include:

Align marketing efforts - Once a business establishes a goal, such as increasing white paper downloads, it can begin aligning its marketing efforts. For instance, the call-to-action of their press release could send readers to a landing page where they can fill in their information and download the white paper.

Earn media mentions - Features and mentions in industry publications help organizations increase exposure, build brand awareness, and position themselves as thought leaders. Setting this goal encourages companies to gain a deeper understanding of their target audience, craft relevant press release content that speaks to their needs, questions, pain points, and interests, and send targeted and strategic media pitches.

Improve SEO performance - Brands can use press release distribution to give their search engine optimization (SEO) performance a boost and, in turn, improve their online visibility and increase traffic to their website.

