

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) said it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its molecular human papillomavirus or HPV screening solution, adding a powerful cancer screening tool for detecting high-risk HPV infections to the Alinity m family of diagnostic assays.



The Alinity m high risk (HR) HPV assay is approved as a test for HPV detection and for use in routine cervical cancer screening as per professional medical guidelines. The assay is also approved for use in combination with a Pap test, for patients and physicians who prefer to use both tests, called co-testing.



The Alinity m HR HPV assay delivers information on five risk groups covering the 14 different potentially cancer-causing genotypes of the virus, helping physicians identify not just if a patient has an HPV infection but whether that infection is caused by one (or more) of the types that may cause cancer.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken