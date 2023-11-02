Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Lucky 7 (7) on November 3, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the 7/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on November 3, 2023.

Lucky 7 (7) is a cryptocurrency venture that harnesses the power of the lucky number 7 to create a unique crypto experience for users.

Lucky 7 Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/185896_f6293ab5b4dcfb68_001full.jpg

Introducing Lucky 7

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Lucky 7 (7), a captivating and innovative cryptocurrency project that blends the allure of the number seven with the world of crypto finance. Embracing the belief that seven is the number of good luck in cultures worldwide, Project 7 is on a mission to deliver a unique experience for its community. The project has a total supply of 7,777,777 tokens.

The project's roadmap is designed to take users on an exciting journey through multiple phases, starting with a website launch and a whitepaper release. Through a transparent and secure ecosystem, Project 7 rewards its holders with a 7% tax on transactions, which is thoughtfully distributed among marketing efforts, liquidity provision, and holders. The team behind Project 7 boasts a diverse skill set, led by dedicated individuals with a shared vision for crypto greatness.

One of the standout features of Project 7 is its commitment to transparency and security. The liquidity pool is locked, and the contract has been renounced, ensuring peace of mind for investors.

About 7 Token

Seven Token, represented by the symbol 7, is a promising cryptocurrency project with a total supply of 7,777,777 tokens. This innovative project boasts a transparent and secure ecosystem, with a 7% tax on transactions thoughtfully allocated to marketing efforts, liquidity provision, and rewards for token holders. Led by a dedicated team, Seven Token is on a mission to redefine the crypto landscape by offering a unique and exciting investment opportunity.

Based on BEP20, 7 has a total supply of 7.77 million (i.e. 7,777,777). Lucky 7 imposes a 7% transaction tax, allocating 3% to the marketing wallet for extensive promotional efforts, 2% to the CEX wallet, and distributing 2% as reflection rewards to token holders, incentivizing increased holdings. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on November 3, 2023. Investors who are interested in 7 can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about 7 Token:

Official Website: https://www.project-7.pro/

Contract: https://bscscan.com/address/0x7E8BAE727abC245181F7ABaD0A4445114c0ca987

Telegram: https://t.me/lucky7_bsc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lucky7_bsc

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/hVjhY3Ry26

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185896