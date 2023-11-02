aytm continues expansion into Europe and Asia with the addition of Johnny Caldwell as Client Director, EMEA & APAC

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- aytm (Ask Your Target Market), the leading agile consumer insights platform for some of the world's most notable brands announces the hiring of Johnny Caldwell as Client Director, EMEA & APAC. Caldswell's appointment signals aytm's continued expansion into global markets, Johnny will partner with internal stakeholders to grow teams throughout key strategic regions.

"Johnny has earned a renowned reputation throughout the global consumer insights industry," said Lev Mazin, CEO of aytm. "His decades of expertise combined with a relentless pursuit of client success makes him the ideal leader as we enter this exciting new phase of growth for aytm."

"Johnny brings thought provoking creativity to our Global CPG team here at aytm, his enthusiasm for the industry shines and offers face to face time with clients with focus on growing our European partnerships. Here we grow again!" said Lisa Santos, VP of Client Engagement.

Johnny Caldwell is an accomplished research business strategist and insights thought leader with over 33 years of experience in market research and online panel. His accolades include being awarded a fellowship of the UK's Market Research Society in 2021, and have seen him play an integral part in launching several insights startups throughout the course of his career.

Most recently serving as Senior Director of Partnerships EMEA & US with Pureprofile, Caldwell has punctuated his track record by helping insights teams bridge the gap between traditional research and tech-enabled, always-on insights. He is based in London England and focused on growing aytm's presence across Europe and beyond.

"I'm excited to join aytm and lend my support as we continue to expand into international markets," said Caldwell. "The company is uniquely positioned to deliver revolutionary insights technology to teams globally, and I look forward to building an exceptional team empowering our clients in these strategic markets."

Caldwell's hire comes on the heels of aytm's recent Insights Portal release, which allows insights seekers to streamline the process of combining and analyzing results from multiple tracking studies and concept tests-all in a single, convenient portal.

About aytm

Driven to deliver true insights ownership, aytm empowers brands to connect with consumers, iterate quickly, and get successful ideas to market faster.

Researchers are now able to satisfy their curiosity with aytm's automated insights platform & service excellence combining access to 100 million+ consumers, a predictive sample engine, an adaptive survey editor, and a comprehensive insights and analysis dashboard designed to bring consumer opinions and behaviors to life.

By partnering with aytm, teams can harness powerful automated solutions to quickly optimize products, positioning, and concepts with actionable data. The service team at aytm can also provide support at every level, from full-service expertise to purpose-built solutions designed by expert researchers and statisticians. To learn more, go to aytm.com .

Media Contact: Jessica Glace jess@aytm.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263712/JOHNNY_C_SHIRT_NIKON_D7504143__1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1691447/aytm_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aytm-continues-expansion-into-europe-and-asia-with-the-addition-of-johnny-caldwell-as-client-director-emea--apac-301974620.html