Digital Therapeutics Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 43.2 billion by 2031, Garnering 28.6 % CAGR - Exclusive Study by Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital therapeutics often focus on behavior modification and lifestyle changes, making them valuable tools in areas such as addiction treatment, weight management, and mental health.

The global digital therapeutics market was estimated to have acquired US$ 4.5 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 28.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 43.2 billion.

The increasing awareness of mental health issues and the demand for mental health support has driven the development of digital therapeutics for conditions like anxiety, depression, and stress management.

Healthcare providers and payers are increasingly incorporating digital therapeutics into their chronic disease management programs, improving patient outcomes and reducing costs.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85844

Digital Therapeutics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2022 Size in 2022 US$ 4.5 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 43.2 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 28.6 % No. of Pages 213 Pages Segments covered Application, End-user

Key Findings of the Market Report

Digital therapeutics offer an efficient means of conducting remote clinical trials, which has become more important in the context of drug development and testing.

The proliferation of health and wellness apps, often integrated with digital therapeutics, is making it easier for consumers to proactively manage their health and well being.

Integrating digital therapeutics with electronic health records can improve care coordination, data sharing, and patient outcomes, enhancing the overall healthcare ecosystem.

The concept of precision medicine, tailoring treatment to unique genetic and physiological characteristics of an individual, can be complemented by digital therapeutics, which can collect and analyze personal data to inform treatment decisions.

Market Trends for Digital Therapeutics

The rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and obesity is a significant driver for the digital therapeutics market. Digital therapeutics can provide effective, cost efficient solutions for managing and treating these conditions.

Escalating healthcare costs are driving the need for more cost effective healthcare solutions. Digital therapeutics offer a cost effective alternative to traditional treatments, reducing the burden on healthcare systems.

Patient engagement and empowerment are becoming increasingly important in healthcare. Digital therapeutics offer patients tools and platforms to actively participate in their treatment and health management.

Rapid advancements in technology, including mobile apps, wearables, and IoT devices, have made it easier to develop and deliver digital therapeutic solutions. The technologies improve accessibility and usability.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=85844

Global Market for Digital Therapeutics: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the digital therapeutics market in different regions. The regions include,

North America

North America has a high prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and obesity. Digital therapeutics offer effective solutions for managing these conditions, making them crucial in the region.

North America has a well developed healthcare infrastructure, including robust telehealth and digital health ecosystems. The infrastructure provides a conducive environment for the adoption of digital therapeutics.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific has a vast and diverse population, which presents a substantial market for digital therapeutics. The prevalence of chronic diseases in the region further accentuates the need for these solutions.

Governments in the region are recognizing the potential of digital health solutions to improve healthcare access and reduce costs. Many countries are launching initiatives to promote the adoption of digital therapeutics.

Global Digital Therapeutics Market: Key Players

The following companies are well known participants in the global digital therapeutics market:

Noom, Inc.

Teladoc Health, Inc.

Omada Health Inc.

WellDoc Inc.

Pear Therapeutics Inc.

CogniFit

Ginger

Propeller Health

2Morrow Inc.

Canary Health

Click Therapeutics Inc.

Akili

Cognoa

Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Some key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Development Mahana Therapeutics In 2023, Mahana Therapeutics entered into a distribution and marketing agreement with Consumer Health division of Bayer to commercialize digital therapeutics. AmerisourceBergen Corporation In 2023, AmerisourceBergen Corporation announced to launch DTx Connect, a fully integrated ordering, dispensing, and fulfillment platform that aims to facilitate patient access to physician ordered digital therapeutics and diagnostics. Big Health In 2023, Big Health announced the acquisition of Limbix with an aim to strengthen its portfolio by including SparkRx for the treatment of adolescent suffering from depression and anxiety.

Global Digital Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Application

Treatment/Care



Diabetes





Cardiovascular Diseases





Central Nervous System Diseases





Respiratory Diseases





Musculoskeletal Diseases





Medication Adherence





Others



Preventive



Prediabetes





Obesity





Smoking Cessation





Others

End User

B2B



Providers





Payers





Employers





Pharmaceutical Companies





Others



B2C



Patients





Caregivers

Region

North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Place an Order Copy of Digital Therapeutics Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85844<ype=S

More Trending Report by Transparency Market Research:

Ovarian Cancer Treatment Market: The global ovarian cancer treatment market was valued at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2022; It is projected to advance at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 18.3 Bn by the end of 2031

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market: The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market was valued at US$ 94.6 Bn in 2022; It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 149.5 Bn by the end of 2031

Egypt Diabetes Drugs Market: The Egypt diabetes drugs market in Egypt was valued at US$ 482.8 Mn in 2022; It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 993.0 Mn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-therapeutics-market-is-anticipated-to-reach-usd-43-2-billion-by-2031--garnering-28-6--cagr---exclusive-study-by-transparency-market-research-301975627.html