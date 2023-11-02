Anzeige
Henkel Celebrates Manufacturing Day 2023 by Engaging Local Students at Its Facilities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Henkel, a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer and industrial brands, such as Dial® soap, all® laundry detergent, and Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, held events throughout the month of October to promote careers in manufacturing with high school students in recognition of Manufacturing Day. Events on-site at Henkel facilities in Bowling Green, KY; Delaware, OH; Greenville, SC; Richmond, MO; and Salisbury, NC provided an opportunity to highlight manufacturing work and energize a future pipeline of skilled workers.

Attendees learned about Henkel's innovative technologies, production processes and career opportunities through guided site tours and discussions with site leaders. Manufacturing Day visits are a part of the company's commitment to education and continued investment in opportunities that provide students of all ages access to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) resources and STEM-related career information. This initiative is sponsored by the Manufacturing Institute, the workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers.

"Henkel is passionate about introducing students to the dynamic world of manufacturing and showcasing our innovative operations, technologies, and products," said Christof Becker, Senior Vice President, Operations and Supply Chain Americas, Adhesive Technologies, Henkel. "I am honored to serve on the Board of Directors at the National Association of Manufacturers and to assist in achieving the goal for Manufacturing Day to spread awareness about the wide range of opportunities within the manufacturing sector and inspire the next generation. We have enjoyed hosting these events at a growing group of facilities across the region to reinforce the rewarding and highly specified careers that today's manufacturing environment has to offer."

"Manufacturers will need to fill 4 million jobs by the end of the decade. Manufacturing Day 2023 has been a great opportunity to build excitement and bring the possibilities and rewards of a career in modern manufacturing to more students and people nationwide," said Carolyn Lee, President and Executive Director of the Manufacturing Institute. "We thank Henkel for their steadfast support in educating the future workforce through Manufacturing Day and other programs."

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2022, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM)

The National Association of Manufacturers is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12.8 million men and women, contributes $2.77 trillion to the U.S. economy annually and accounts for 58% of private-sector research and development. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States. For more information about the NAM or to follow us on Twitter and Facebook, please visit www.nam.org

Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

Henkel Contact: Erica Cooper
Phone: 475-232-4973
Email: erica.cooper@henkel.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/798874/henkel-celebrates-manufacturing-day-2023-by-engaging-local-students-at-its-facilities

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
