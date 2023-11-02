FedEx Corporation: Direct Relief and FedEx Team Up To Respond to Dengue Outbreak in Mexico

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / FedEx Corporation / In collaboration with FedEx, Direct Relief delivered 40 Emergency Medical Backpacks to support COPAC (Operational Center for Contingency Attention), Mexico's Federal Health Secretariat, which is responsible for responding to health emergencies throughout the country.

These specialized backpacks that contain supplies and equipment to meet a variety of prevalent disaster-related health needs, including infection control, diagnostics, trauma care, and PPE, will better equip the COPAC team as they deploy in response to a dengue outbreak in the states of Yucatan, Veracruz, Quintana Roo, Morelos, and Puebla, where thousands of cases have recently been confirmed. Additionally, the requested backpacks will aid COPAC as they respond to other current and future disasters across Mexico.

