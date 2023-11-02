Fira De Barcelona: Tomorrow.Mobility charts a path to a better future with green and smart transportation

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Is a shared mobility data space the ultimate enabler of a revolution in global transportation? How can zero-emission vehicles spearhead the fight against climate change? Will public autonomous mobility lead us to the future? These are some of the questions that over 100 international experts will address in Barcelona from November 7 to 9 at Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress (TMWC), an event jointly organized by Fira de Barcelona and EIT Urban Mobility, an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union.



The conference program is structured around 8 themes - Data Spaces; Inclusivity, Affordability & Fairness; Connected, Cooperative & Automated Mobility; Sustainable Urban Logistics; Multimodality; Urban Air Mobility; Energy Transition; and Active Mobility - and will focus on some of the key topics, including strategies to support public transport as a crucial element to make cities more liveable and meet ambitious emission reduction targets, the creation of a shared mobility data space to deploy extensive multimodal travel, and overcoming the challenges to fully implement autonomous vehicles.

Among the more than 100 speakers are Timothy Papandreou, former Chief Innovation Officer at San Francisco MTA and advisor for X (Alphabet's Moonshot Factory); Karima Delli, Chair of the Committee on Transport and Tourism at the European Parliament; Seleta Reynolds, Chief Innovation Officer at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority; Jacob Bangsgaard, Secretary General for Automobile Mobility and Tourism at the FIA; and Jill Warren, CEO of the European Cyclists' Federation.

Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress will also feature an exhibition space where 130 companies including BSM, Deloitte, KIA, Moventis, PTV Group, PWC, Racc, Renfe, and Sener will showcase their latest products. In addition, many institutions such as Alamys, AMB, FGC, TMB, CARNET, ETRA, and International Road Federation, Polis, will also take part in TMWC.

Global Hub of Innovation

Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress will be held alongside Smart City Expo World Congress, Tomorrow.Building, Tomorrow.BlueEconomy - focusing on the opportunities of the blue economy - and PUZZLE X, setting an unparalleled knowledge platform that strengthens the role of the event as a global hub of urban solutions capable of providing answers to the challenges that our society faces. All together the events will gather over 25,000 visitors, 1,000 exhibitors, over 800 cities and more than 600 speakers in Barcelona.

