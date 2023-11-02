Hop-on, Inc.: Digitalage Unveils Multi-Perspective Social Streaming, Shaping the Next Era of Entertainment

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Digitalage, an avant-garde subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN), announces a groundbreaking content format that promises to redefine the realms of social streaming and entertainment. This transformative feature empowers influencers and content creators to broadcast their lives in real time, offering fans an unparalleled, multi-angle glimpse into authentic moments.

Peter Michaels, founder and chairman of Digitalage, expressed, "We aim to revolutionize how content is consumed. Decades ago, iconic shows like Friends, Cheers, and Seinfeld created a shared cultural experience, capturing millions of hearts every week. Their universal appeal turned characters into household names. Drawing inspiration from these cultural milestones, Digitalage is set to transform the social media landscape, ushering in a 24/7 interactive experience."

The Future of Entertainment at Digitalage

Michaels added, "We're blending technology, creativity, and community to usher in an age of unfiltered, around-the-clock engagement. As we gear up for our invite-only beta relaunch, we're committed to making Digitalage the epicenter of next-gen entertainment."

Join the Digital Revolution

The platform seeks partnerships with tech innovators specializing in intelligent webcams, 360 cams, and state-of-the-art drones.

Empowering Creators with Unprecedented Monetization Avenues

Digitalage is more than a platform-it's a paradigm shift toward genuine content creation. Here, creators access innovative tools that unlock unparalleled revenue streams. From tailored ads to fan tipping, and exclusive subscriptions, Digitalage is crafting a monetization model where creators are in the driver's seat. It's time to break away from outdated revenue models and embrace the future.

Engage with Digitalage

Prospective partners, influencers, and investors keen on being part of this disruptive venture can connect with the team via digitalage.com.

For media queries, direct your communications to contact@digitalage.com

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a leading US-based company that specializes in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services. With secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies, Hop-on has a long track record of innovation and market development dating back to 1993. The company is known for its pioneering work, including the development of the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone and the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform, which promotes data portability, free speech, and provides essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices. Hop-on works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

About Digitalage, Inc.

Digitalage is a decentralized social media platform that puts users in control of their own data and empowers them to connect with others in a secure and decentralized environment. In addition to providing peer-to-peer communication and streaming entertainment, Digitalage also offers personal online data storage, content protection, and digital rights management. The platform is built on cutting-edge technologies and advanced deep learning models, and is committed to upholding values of free speech, fair and equitable compensation, and the democratic process. With its innovative approach to user interface, user experience, and algorithms for recommendation and matchmaking, Digitalage is poised to disrupt the social media industry and drive paradigm shifts in areas such as accessibility, social responsibility, royalty collection and distribution, crowd working, and the creation and consumption of entertainment and journalism.

