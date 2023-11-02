Informa Markets Announces New Residential Construction Event with The Build Show: Build Show LIVE

Build Show LIVE will bring transformative hands-on specialist education like never experienced before, from the most trusted industry voices at The Build Show, in-person in Austin, Texas this time next year.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Informa Markets, the world's largest B2B event organizer and The Build Show, the leading digital platform for all things residential construction, collaborate to launch the first ever show of its kind, Build Show LIVE. The must-attend event will be for custom home builders, remodeling contractors and specialty contractors, dedicated to content in building science, fine craftsmanship and project-specific techniques that better serve the residential home building workforce.

Build Show LIVE kicks off in the southwest, November 7-9, 2024 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, TX, emphasizing the pivotal role Texas and the south play in the booming home construction market.

Build Show LIVE will connect builders, contractors and remodelers seeking the necessary tools and education to build sustainable, durable, efficient and comfortable homes. Topics covered will range from the processes and applications behind the business of building, designing homes and historic preservation, as well as trending conversations like HVAC and insulation optimization, green and eco-friendly production, weatherization, carpentry and much more - all presented first-hand by the Build Show team.

Build Show LIVE will feature three days of skill-based training, education and two days of exhibits, convening global leading brands and workers in residential construction. Contractors, home builders, remodelers, architects and trade professionals will gain insight into the vast growing construction and remodel trends, such as navigating complexities of geo-climates and evolving innovation in products and materials. The event will provide attendees with the unique opportunity to learn directly from The Build Show experts and collaborate with manufacturers and industry peers on-site.

"Launching Build Show LIVE in the Texas region delivers an invaluable combination of expert insight and content, demonstrations of ground-breaking methods and an abundance of chances to connect in real life, all of which fuels explosive industry growth," remarks Kevin Thornton, Senior Vice President, Informa Markets Construction. "Collaborating with the most trusted voice in residential construction, The Build Show, as well as its followers, to create this must-attend, in-person touch point, increases the resources available to support ever-expanding connectivity far beyond the reaches of digital interactions."

Matt Risinger, CEO of Risinger Homes and creator of The Build Show, along with its highly regarded The Build Show experts, emphasizes how to integrate building science throughout the process. As the leading industry influencer and sought after authority on high performance building, Matt's passion for building better homes and providing education through personal experiences ignited the formation of thebuildshow.com, the entrusted digital platform for builders, contractors, remodelers and DIYers, with a loyal following of over one million subscribers.

"Build Show LIVE is the biggest iteration of The Build Show since its inception. As the premier event for our community, we will get together face-to-face to share ideas in a focused environment, dedicated to bettering and growing residential construction practices and learning how to create high performing, healthy and long-lasting homes, from the most talented people in the business," says Matt Risinger, CEO, The Build Show. "The live show will offer an unmatched experience that has never been done before, tailored to each market sector and supported by our master team, providing tactical and tangible training throughout practical demos, with over 100 essential brands as seen on The Build Show, plus much more - you cannot stand to miss this."

Texas construction contributes $101 billion to U.S. economic activity each year, driving revenue in the southwest region. Residential construction in Texas continues to thrive as multiple factors, including constant population growth in expensive urban cities and office migrations, propel the demand for newer affordable housing and commercial development in expanding areas. San Antonio, Houston and Dallas are also among the top 25 markets for new builds and remodels in the United States, according to the Harvard Joint Study for Housing Report.

