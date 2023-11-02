Smart IMS Inc. Announces Acquisition of Capricorn Systems Inc.

PLAINSBORO CENTER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Smart IMS, a leader in managed services and unified communications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Capricorn Systems, Inc., an Atlanta-based, 25+ years old global provider of technology solutions and services company, specifically designed to address the unique challenges of the utility and insurance industry.





The combined knowledge of both organizations in the utility and power management space propels Smart IMS to further enhance their AI-driven solution capabilities, powered by a patented IoT solution for providing precise information on transformer/substations performance to stakeholders.

In addition, the acquisition of Capricorn Systems Inc. perfectly aligns with Smart IMS' growth aspirations in the P&C Insurance vertical. It brings a laser-sharp focus to our investments in innovative solutions in the P&C insurance market space, establishing a data practice and our continued commitment to enable enterprise.

"We are thrilled to welcome Capricorn Systems Inc. to the Smart IMS family," said Nagesh Gouravaram, COO of Smart IMS. "This was a necessary strategic move for our organization to expand our footprint in insurance and utility verticals, and our commitment to deepen industry expertise, and for Capricorn to further integrate into a larger standardized work ecosystem."

"This acquisition brings together a wider portfolio of solutions and services of Smart IMS to Capricorn's existing customer base. It also allows our employees to integrate into a larger standardized work ecosystem of Smart IMS," says Murali K Suddala, CEO of Capricorn Systems Inc.

About Smart IMS Inc.

Headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Smart IMS Inc. is a Global Technology solutions company that provides application and infrastructure management services, 24/7 global command centers, unified communications, digital and cloud technology solutions, and life sciences and insurance services to its customers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Smart IMS, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, Oracle Platinum Partner, AWS MSP Partner & Salesforce partner is a trusted technology and business partner delivering technology-enabled solutions to help companies grow their businesses and compete globally.

