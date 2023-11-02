Nexus Energy Services Inc. AKA Dryworld: DRYWORLD Bets Big on Student-Athlete NCAA NIL Deals in Partnership with Profound Sports and ASE Representation

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Dryworld Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:IBGR) is pleased to announce it has partnered with ProFound Sports and ASE Representation to make one of the biggest investments by a brand into High School, College, and University student-athlete NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals with the planned signing of athletes across multiple sports including football, basketball, hockey, track and field, lacrosse, cheer and beach volleyball.

The investment is a result of the NCAA's Interim NCAA Policy effective as of July 1, 2021 allowing student-athletes to commercialize their name, image and likeness ( NIL Rule ). This article highlights how the new policy will "change college athletics as the world knows it".

The deals are part of the newly launched DRYWORLD Ambassador Program , whereby all athletes who sign are compensated through shares in the public company, making them owners of the brand they represent. Providing each athlete with real world financial experience in how to trade stocks, and generate an online revenue stream through the affiliate commission and the possibility of custom product lines the athletes can sell to their fanbase.

The first wave of NIL deals, as a result of the partnership between ProFound and ASE, to be announced features six University and College athletes that are making waves in their respective sports being among the first athletes to secure brand deals under the new NIL policy.

Sofia Chepenik

Bio: Sofia Chepenik, a standout lacrosse player at the University of South Florida, before transferring last year, earned All ACC Freshman Team and ACC Player of the Week honors. As a high schooler, she was a 2x All American and recipient of the esteemed Jackie Pitts Award by USA Lacrosse . Passionate about women's empowerment, Sofia leverages NIL opportunities to amplify her cause and she's thrilled to collaborate with DRYWORLD, a company championing the significance of women's sports.

Quote: "I love how comfortable and flattering the apparel is. The clothing is not only great quality but super stylish as well."

Morgan Cheripko

Bio: Morgan is a former D1 lacrosse player that comes from a large family of athletes in Maryland. She is an avid weightlifter who loves to craft her own workouts and push her limits. Currently in Charleston, South Carolina, Morgan loves taking her Dogue de Bordeaux "Lulu" on sunset walks on the beach and enjoying free time with friends. She is extremely passionate about personal wellness, taking care of others, and is currently in school to be a Physician Assistant.

Quote: "It's not just about looking good, it's about feeling unstoppable. From sunrise workouts to sunset chills, this is more than just gear; it's a lifestyle."

Makenzie Steele

Bio: Across all of her social media platforms, @goodfoodgoodrun, her mission is to promote "do what you love, and love what you do :)". Her passions lie within running, cooking, and faith, so that's what she enjoys sharing! She takes great pleasure in creating and posting healthy recipes to support a balanced lifestyle, all while offering her followers a glimpse into her journey as a dedicated student athlete in cross country and track at Clemson University.

Quote: "DRYWORLD gear is some of the comfiest workout clothes I have ever worn!! I love the unique designs, cute colors, and of course the sleek material. So excited to be partnering with a brand whose clothing I genuinely adore."

TikTok: @goodfoodgoodrun

Bio: Holland Methe was a D1 cheerleader at Florida Gulf Coast University for her first three years of college. Going into her senior year at FGCU, she has prioritized her studies in Health Science as she intends on pursuing Occupational Therapy once she graduates.

Quote: "I absolutely love wearing the DRYWORLD clothes when being active. They are lightweight, comfortable and perfect for lifting or playing sports!"

TikTok: @hollandmethee

Caleigh Haetten

Bio: Caleigh is a division 1 beach volleyball player. She studies psychology and plans on working in sports psychology to help athletes improve their mental health and performance."

Links: Loot Mogul podcast , Loot Mogul article

Quote: "My mindset is that looking great = feeling great = playing great. DRYWORLD has allowed me to perform at my best because I feel my best."

Instagram: @caleigh_h

TikTok: @caleigh.haetten Andie Harding

Bio: Andie Harding is cross country runner at the College of Charleston who set multiple school records through her freshman season. She is currently a sophomore majoring in business and administration. Her goal after college is to pursue the fashion and business industry, but also has interest in the real estate market.

Links: All-CAA Honoree

Quote: "DRYWORLD makes going to class a lot more fashionable and comfortable!"

Instagram: @andie.harding

TikTok: @andie.harding

These athletes are pioneers as they are some of the first among their peers in their respective sports to receive NIL brand deals, fitting in seamlessly with DRYWORLD's "Innovation First" pioneering mindset. "We're investing heavily in the future of sports" commented DRYWORLD Co-CEO Matt Weingart "these young, bright, determined athletes are tomorrow's stars, and we want to be there to support them all the way through their journey from the dream to delivering on the world stage." "Profound Sports is redefining athlete management by recognizing every athlete as their own founder. Through our partnership approach, we empower our clients to pioneer their goals and passions beyond sports, encompassing ventures, marketing, and media." commented Co-Founder Miles Jordan. "Our commitment extends to collaborating with rising brands like DRYWORLD, who appreciate the significance of athlete ambassadors:" "This groundbreaking partnership represents a new era in athlete-brand collaborations. Our clients are not just endorsing a product; they're investing in a vision. DRYWORLD'S dedication to empowering athletes aligns perfectly with our clients' values" commented ASE CEO Christian Addison. "This deal is a testament to that shared vision. It's not just a sponsorship; it's a true partnership built on trust, collaboration, and a shared journey toward excellence."

If you are interested in becoming an ambassador, please submit an application here.

Contact: info@thedryworld.com

ABOUT DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit dryworldshop.com

ABOUT ASE REPRESENTATION

Addison Sports and Entertainment, DBA ASE Representation is a full - service sports and entertainment representation and marketing agency that represents talent throughout five sectors: professional football, golf, and lacrosse, NIL and the electronic dance music industry. In its first 16 months as an agency, they have signed multiple clients in each of their respective industries, broken down barriers throughout the international landscape of NIL by pursuing visa exemptions for the clients they represent, and have negotiated over half a million dollars in NIL deals. Its CEO, Christian Addison, is an Air Force veteran and NFL agent who negotiated contracts with the NFL, XFL and CFL in his first season as an agent this past year. The agency is dedicated to blending the personalized approach and relentless work ethic of a boutique agency while possessing the extensive relationships and resources of a mega agency. At ASE, they refer to their clients as family . ABOUT PROFOUND SPORTS Co-founder Miles Jordan, previously associated with Miles Jordan Athlete Management, is an attorney with an educational background from Wake Forest University. His strong conviction centers around the need for athletes to receive personalized attention, a departure from the norm of conventional mega-agencies. Miles has joined forces with co-founder Luis Davila, a seasoned expert hailing from the tech and venture sector, to educate and support athletes in a family office-style environment. Profound Sports is poised to revolutionize the way athletes pursue their passions and ambitions beyond the sporting arena. Our innovative approach ensures athletes receive the tailored attention and support they deserve, fostering a new era of athlete empowerment. Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements and is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this press release are forward-looking statements. 