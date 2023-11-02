MOUNT PLEASANT, SC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / eGroup | Enabling Technologies announces its membership into the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). This recognition underscores eGroup | Enabling Technologies' commitment to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions tailored to the unique needs of Microsoft customers.



eGroup | Enabling Technologies Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

"I am proud to announce our acceptance into the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. We look forward to leveraging the resources and expertise offered by Microsoft to enhance our mission of protecting our clients in an ever-evolving digital landscape. This achievement is a milestone, but our journey to fortify cybersecurity and empower organizations to navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity with confidence is an ongoing commitment."

- Joshua Shoemaker eGroup | Enabling Technologies, VP of Technical Services

eGroup | Enabling Technologies is a leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), specializing in delivering comprehensive security solutions for organizations utilizing Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, and on-premises environments with detection and response orchestrated via Microsoft Sentinel. The team has achieved proficiency in all four Microsoft Security Specializations, emphasizing the company's mission to empower clients with proactive, 24/7 security support and monitoring, ensuring the highest level of protection against the evolving landscape of cyber threats.

A key aspect that sets their services apart is their expert management of Microsoft Intune environments. This comprehensive approach ensures device compliance, timely updates, and minimized attack surfaces, resulting in end-to-end security for clients. The service encompasses continuous monitoring, incident detection and response, email and identity protection using Microsoft Security tools, automated incident responses, proactive threat hunting, and regular security settings updates to reduce risks and improve compliance. This allows clients to concentrate on their core business tasks while leaving their cybersecurity concerns in capable hands.

Client Benefits of Leveraging the eGroup | Enabling Technologies Team for Security Services:

• Access to 24/7/365 monitoring and response from a U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC), providing peace of mind and swift incident resolution.

• Competitively priced access to highly sought-after cybersecurity experts, ensuring clients receive exceptional value for their investment.

• By combining Microsoft Intune with Microsoft security tools and a proactive approach to threat detection, they help clients increase their ability to detect and respond to threats while minimizing potential attack surfaces.

• Clients retain ownership of their data in their own Azure Tenant, ensuring data sovereignty and control.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe. Our members, like eGroup | Enabling Technologies, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

- Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Learn more about eGroup | Enabling Technologies' ThreatHunter MXDR services at https://www.egroup-us.com/threathunter-mssp/.

About eGroup | Enabling Technologies:

A leading provider of IT solutions and Managed Services that empower organizations to achieve their business objectives. With a focus on cloud, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, they help clients drive innovation, enhance security, and optimize operations.

Contact Information

Carly Picciuto

Senior Marketing Manager

carly.picciuto@egroup-us.com

877.347.6871

SOURCE: eGroup | Enabling Technologies

