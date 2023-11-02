Vystar Credit Union: VyStar Employees Donate Thousands of Hours During 'Good is everywhere' Celebration

Two-week Effort Dedicated to Volunteerism and Member Appreciation

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / VyStar Credit Union recently concluded its widely anticipated Good is everywhere celebration, a two-week blitz dedicated to volunteerism and member appreciation events. The celebration, which ran from September 15-30, saw overwhelming participation from the VyStar community. It kicked off in North Florida with an exciting competition among VyStar employee resource groups to build and decorate playhouses for recipient families from Habitat for Humanity of Jacksonville and concluded with a record number of participants in the VyStar Emerald Trail 5K/10K Run-Walk-Ride benefiting Groundwork Jacksonville.

VyStar employees from all areas of the organization collaborated with nonprofits to address community needs. Notable partnerships included Grace Marketplace in Gainesville, AdventHealth Early Learning Center in Orlando, Volusia Recovery Alliance in Daytona, the Knight Creative Communities Institute in Tallahassee, and Shelter from the Rain in Savannah. "Our employees are committed to making a difference for our members and for the nonprofit organizations that make our communities a better place for everyone," said SVP/President VyStar Foundation Patricia McElroy. "We are so proud of the time they committed to volunteering, and we wanted to support their efforts by providing every employee an opportunity to participate in Good is everywhere and feel that they truly made a difference."

Good is everywhere by the numbers in Georgia, North and Central Florida:

1,316 employees donated 5,593 volunteer hours to nonprofits across the communities VyStar serves

volunteer hours to nonprofits across the communities VyStar serves VyStar volunteers took part in service projects at 128 nonprofits

VyStar provided 16 days of free events to credit union members

12,381 VyStar members registered to attend free admission days at 10 cultural and educational destinations

VyStar donated $56,400 to participating nonprofit organizations

This year's Good is everywhere celebration emphasized VyStar's dedication to its members by expanding its' free day events in communities where the credit union has grown. The celebration also focused on VyStar's commitment to providing access to cultural and educational venues for its members. Offering free days at local attractions was a way for VyStar to show its gratitude for its members' continued loyalty and dedication to the credit union.

Good is everywhere supports VyStar's commitment to being a strong community leader and a trusted financial institution. To date this year, employees have contributed more than 20,000 hours of volunteerism and served on 142 nonprofit boards.

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida and now serves more than 915,000 members with assets of over $13.5 billion. VyStar is the largest mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and a major employer in the region with over 2,000 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, and past and present military members and their families all over the world. For more information, visit vystarcu.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

