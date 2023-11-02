Icelandair Group hf.: Icelandair extends network with new destinations and increased frequency

Icelandair introduces its flight schedule for 2024, the most extensive schedule to date. The Company will offer flights to over 50 destinations, with three connection banks within the day. and daily flights to 28 destinations in Europe and North America, with more than one flight a day to 19 destinations thereof. Halifax and Pittsburgh are new destinations in summer 2024 and frequency will be increased to a number of destinations. Increased connectivity will offer 800 different connections and far more through codeshare agreements with other airlines. In 2024, available seat kilometers (ASK) are expected to increase by at least 10% from the previous year.



Three Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft will be added to Icelandair's fleet in 2024. The Company's fleet will then consist of 42 aircraft, thereof 21 737 MAX.

Halifax and Pittsburg new destinations in North America

Icelandair will for the first time offer flights to Pittsburgh, the Company's twelfth destination in the United States. With four flights a week, the schedule will be offered from mid-May until the end of October. Pittsburgh is Pennsylvania's second largest city and lies on the banks of three rivers. The city of three bridges, has long been associated with steel and industry, but it also has cultural charm and a number of beautiful green parks.

After a few years break, flights to Halifax will restart, with three flights a week from May 31 until mid-October 2024. Halifax is the capital of Nova Scotia, on the east coast of Canada. A vibrant city and a bustling center of trade, commerce and marine industry the city is an intriguing destination, ideal for a relaxing family holiday.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO:

"We present an ambitious flight schedule for next summer and the largest in the Company's history. Our fleet continues to grow and next year we will add three new, efficient, and eco-friendly Boeing 737 MAX's. We are very pleased to be adding two new destinations in North America and significantly increasing frequency to other destinations. The North American market has been very strong, with Americans now the largest single group of tourists to Iceland. Our experienced team, comprehensive sales infrastructure and strong international brand, together with valuable cooperation agreements with other airlines, allows us to continue moving forward and seizing the opportunities we see in our markets."

Contact information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is

