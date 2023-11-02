Frost & Sullivan Honors Komodo Health with Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Its Data-Driven Platform to Improve Patient Care

Komodo Health Delivers In-Depth and Actionable Patient-Level Insights for Enterprise Customers with its Robust Real-world Data, Advanced Analytics and AI-powered Algorithms, and Clinical and Industry Expertise

SAN ANTONIO and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the real-world evidence (RWE) IT solutions industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Komodo Health with the 2023 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Komodo is an American software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that converts vast amounts of data into meaningful insights to increase productivity and deliver exceptional value to its healthcare customers.

Komodo's solutions enable pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations to study real-world patient journeys comprehensively and longitudinally across every disease category to address unmet patient needs and improve outcomes at scale, accelerate breakthroughs, manage risk assessment effectively, and more. The company equips healthcare and Life Sciences stakeholders with the most up-to-date and actionable insights on the treatment, diagnosis, costs, and outcomes of millions of patients across the United States (US) with its Healthcare Map, the foundation for its technology platform and application suite. Komodo's Healthcare Map tracks healthcare encounters for more than 330 million unique US patients, allowing its customers to streamline their processes and initiatives by finding the right patient, therapy, intervention, and provider for each individual case.

The company addresses various market needs with its range of solutions, such as Aperture, Iris Prism, Pulse, Sentinel, MapEnhance, and, most recently, MapLab. With these disruptive applications, Komodo's customers can unlock precision insights and powerful innovations across clinical development, commercial strategy, market access, health economics research and outcomes studies, medical affairs, and beyond. Moreover, Komodo's solutions are fully scalable and customizable and can integrate seamlessly with today's technology and business tools.

"Essentially, it offers a seamless way for clients to integrate their IT systems with its platform without a rip-and-replace approach. Thus, Komodo prioritizes providing a scalable and efficient platform that delivers customer satisfaction by leveraging technology and providing thought partnerships where necessary," said Ojaswi Rana, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

The company sets itself apart from its competitors through its full-stack technology approach, bringing together raw de-identified data throughout its platform and data-native enterprise workflow solutions, which helps drive the digital transformation strategies of dozens of the world's life sciences leaders, top health plans, and pioneering patient advocacy groups. Komodo's customer success team consistently helps clients with training to facilitate the seamless adoption of the company's solutions and solve all their queries.

"From day one, Komodo set out to create a new standard in capturing, organizing, and analyzing complete patient journeys across the entirety of the healthcare system and every disease area, and we believe better patient outcomes require a technology ecosystem that can accurately characterize disease and disease burden," said Web Sun, President and Co-Founder of Komodo Health. "We are thrilled to be recognized for the impact of our technology in the industry as our customers work to accelerate breakthroughs, close gaps in care, and unearth patient-centric insights at scale."

Additionally, Komodo continually innovates to expand its existing technology, add more value for its customers, solve the industry's most pressing problems, and effectively meet the ever-evolving market needs - and is expected to grow rapidly and strengthen its market leadership in the next few years. Most recently, the company introduced MapLab, the first all-in-one offering for healthcare and Life Sciences companies to generate insights into disease trends, treatment pathways, patient populations, and other complex research questions.

"The company has been enhancing its value proposition in recent years, leveraging real-world data (RWD), such as laboratory-generated data, electronic health records (EHR), genomics data, social determinants of health, and patient-generated data. Komodo plays a particularly significant role in the intersection of genomics and imaging and patient-generated data collection and analysis," noted Unmesh Lal, Senior Industry Analyst, Healthcare at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry's most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise software and machine learning that connects the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payers, providers, and developers, Komodo helps its customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale - marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision-making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help enterprises create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit Komodohealth.com.

