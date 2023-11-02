benton buckley books: We're Changing How We Live; New Book Captures How Architecture of the Northeast is Evolving to Meet This Moment

Step Inside Sprawling Hilltop Abodes, Relax on the Veranda of Gorgeous Oceanfront Residences, Marvel at the Classical Elegance of Connecticut Estates and the Modern Appointment of Manhattan Penthouses, Learn from the Architects Who Designed These Real Homes on Exhibit in the Second Edition of Hardcover Coffee-Table Book Series on Residential Architecture, New View: A Curated Visual Gallery

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / The Northeastern U.S. is the latest region catalogued in the historic New View series of residential architecture.



New View: A Curated Visual Gallery - Twenty Magnificent Homes by Northeast Architects succeeds a memorable and elegant Florida edition and follows the curatorial acclaim of best-selling design book modish: the book of great design, by Beth Buckley of culture and publishing house benton buckley books.

The second tome of New View transports the reader to and across the Northeast, traversing the rocky coast of classic summer colonies, floating across the glamorous Manhattan skyline, and finding tranquil refuge in the charming mountain towns of Vermont. Immersive photography and exquisite design invite and welcome the reader into the 20 magnificent homes exhibited amongst the 344 pages of the hardcover collection.

Romantic editorial and gorgeous imagery gently persuade the reader that we are indeed shaped by the structures we choose to inhabit. As Chad Oppenheim reminds in his foreword to the Florida volume: "Residential architecture tells the story of where we are as a civilization."

Curator Beth Buckley shares that hardcover collections on Texas and California are forthcoming and that Dubai, Australia, and other regionally distinctive U.S. editions will debut shortly thereafter. The complete series promises to be the premier capsule anthology of home.

New View: Northeast features a foreword by Anne Decker, introduction by Brian Mac, and the talents of Morris Adjmi, Ed Barnhart, Bruce Beinfield, Thomas Catalano, Anne Decker, Joshua Rosensweig & Stuart Disston, Mario Egozi, Allison Ewing, Marcus Gleysteen, Gale Goff, Robert Gurney, Pierre-Henri Hoppenot, Caleb Johnson, Sussan Lari, Brian Mac, Brian Mann, Nick Martin, Peter Paulos, Travis Price, and Joseph Vance.

New View: A Curated Visual Gallery - Twenty Magnificent Homes by Northeast Architects is available on bentonbuckleybooks.com, Amazon.com, and bookstores on November 30.

Book Details

Title: New View: A Curated Visual Gallery - Twenty Magnificent Homes by Northeast Architects

Pages: 344 | Dimensions: 13.25 x 10 inches | Hardcover Price: $55

ISBN: 0999481886 Publisher: benton buckley books | Distributor: Independent Publishers Group

About the Author: Beth Buckley is a renowned curator, tastemaker, and founding publisher. Beth is fiercely devoted to bringing authentic, diverse, bold voices together to convey the timeless essence of a genre in the luxurious format of a book. She has published countless award-winning titles.

About the Publisher: benton buckley books is an exhibitionary publishing house and art and culture storyteller. Museum-quality hardcover coffee-table books unite the connoisseur and the creative, introduce the aficionado to the artist, and capture beauty with permanence, legacy, and sophistication.

About the Distributor: Independent Publishers Group.

