Revenue Platform leader strengthens GTM leadership to meet growing customer demand, accelerate global expansion

Clari, the leading Revenue Platform, today announced it has strengthened its go-to-market (GTM) leadership with the elevation of Kevin Knieriem to President, Strategic GTM and the appointment of tech industry veterans Ben Fiechtner, to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Scott Peyser, to SVP of Revenue Operations (RevOps), both most recently with UiPath.

Fiechtner led the GTM teams and was SVP for Regulated Industries Global Accounts at UiPath, implementing and scaling their Enterprise Sales Motion. He led their move to Strategic Industry Verticals and grew the business unit by more than 300% during his tenure. Prior, he spent 10 years at Salesforce leading enterprise sales strategy, building high performing teams, and managing global customer relationships across industries.

"I'm honored and excited to be joining Clari, particularly at this important inflection point in the company's journey," said Fiechtner. "As a Revenue leader and user of Clari at previous companies, I've seen first-hand the power of the platform to drive revenue precision and fuel long-term sustainable growth. Clari is incredibly well-positioned for a new era of progress and leadership as companies around the world embrace revenue collaboration and governance to run revenue across the enterprise."

Peyser also joins Clari from UiPath, where he led GTM Strategy and Business Operations. Prior to UiPath, Peyser spent more than 20 years at Dell (EMC prior to acquisition) in a variety of global sales, service, and operations leadership roles. "I love data, I love the sales process, and I love running revenue," said Peyser. "That's why I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the company that wrote the book on running revenue as an enterprise process. I look forward to working with Kevin, Ben, and the entire GTM team to take Clari to the next level."

In his new position as President, Strategic GTM, Knieriem will work closely with Clari CEO Andy Byrne and the entire leadership team to forge strategic channel partnerships, grow vertical industry ecosystems, and educate company leaders everywhere about how they can leverage the power of revenue collaboration and governance (RevCG), and Clari's market-leading Revenue Platform, to consolidate their tech and gain visibility, predictability, and control across the end-to-end revenue process.

"The moves we are making today to strengthen our GTM leadership team are the latest in a series of investments designed to ensure we build on our position as the RevTech market's clear leader, innovator, and visionary," said Byrne. "Ben brings a unique blend of enterprise sales expertise, entrepreneurial grit, and devotion to building authentic, growth-focused teams. Scott has an incredibly broad set of experiences in leadership, sales planning, market segmentation, and GTM transformation. And Kevin is a peerless expert and evangelist for RevCG who will focus on expanding our partnerships, building out our vertical market strategies, and working closely with senior leaders at strategic customers to help them run revenue with speed and precision. Welcome Ben and Scott, and congratulations, Kevin."

Today's GTM moves follow closely on the heels of Clari's appointment of Rohit Shrivastava (most recently Chief Product Officer at Anaplan) to the newly-created position of EVP and Chief Product Officer; the opening of a new engineering, product, and support center in Krakow, Poland; and the acquisition of sales engagement leader Groove.

About Clari

Clari is the leader in Revenue Collaboration Governance, providing the only enterprise platform to run the most important business process: Revenue. More than 1,500 organizations run revenue on Clari to improve win rates, prevent slipped deals, forecast with accuracy, and boost the productivity of all revenue-critical employees. Visit clari.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

