Ateliere Creative Technologies: Ateliere Appoints Meghan Ross as Director of Partner Relations

The move is poised to fortify Ateliere's partner network and propel the company's growth in the cloud-native media solutions sector

CENTURY CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Ateliere Creative Technologies , a leading developer of cloud-native media supply chain solutions and a 2023 " IDC Innovator ," is pleased to announce the appointment of Meghan Ross as its new Director of Partner Relations. With more than 17 years of experience in building successful partnerships, Meghan brings an extensive background in channel marketing to her new role. The appointment underscores Ateliere's dedication to nurturing their partner network and fostering mutual success through investment and commitment.

"Meghan's vast experience and proven track record in building and maintaining long-term relationships with customers, vendors and partners brings an enormous advantage to Ateliere," says Kira Baca, Chief Revenue Officer at Ateliere. "She will be instrumental in strengthening our relationships with existing partners and identifying new opportunities to expand our network and capabilities. We are thrilled to have her join our team and look forward to learning from her."

In this role, Meghan will be responsible for developing and executing partner strategies, identifying new business opportunities, and managing the company's relationships with key partners. She will play a critical role in driving growth for Ateliere's cloud-native media solutions and strengthening the company's position in the market.

Meghan has dedicated her career to developing relationships with partners. She firmly believes that trust, open communication, transparency and mutual respect are needed for any partner relationship to be successful. Her past roles include Director of Partnerships and Events at Hireology, Senior Global Technology Channel Manager at Brightcove, Director of Global Channel Marketing at Editshare and Senior Channel Manager for the Americas at Avid. In addition to these roles, Meghan is currently on the advisory board for Rise North America where she uses her talents and skills to further gender diversity within the media and entertainment technology sector by creating more opportunities for women in broadcast.

"As the Director of Partner Relations, I look forward to leveraging my history of building successful partnerships to capitalize on the momentum that's been built and further strengthen Ateliere's impact. My extensive experience in both sales and marketing has given me a unique vantage point and allows me to deeply understand what my sales teams want and how to create the best programs to support their goals," says Meghan. "To this end, I am highly effective in working with diverse groups to successfully implement and execute marketing and sales programs that deliver results."

For more information, please visit www.ateliere.com

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, HBO, Netflix, and Microsoft.

Find out more at https://www.ateliere.com , and follow us on X ( @TeamAteliere ), Instagram ( @AteliereTech ), LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/ateliere-creative-technologies/ ), and Facebook ( @AteliereCreativeTechnologies ).

Media Contact:

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

kristin@grithaus.agency

+1 (207) 974-7744

SOURCE: Ateliere

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798916/ateliere-appoints-meghan-ross-as-director-of-partner-relations