The Latest Solutions in Inspection, Process Improvement, and Metrology Were Featured at The 5th Biennial Quality Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / The recent Quality Show saw a 20% increase in attendance by quality engineers, corporate managers and manufacturing professionals at the trade show held last week at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The biennial event produced by BNP Media, publishers of Quality Magazine, offered new products from nearly 100 exhibiting companies showcasing the latest in inspection, process improvement, and metrology. The show featured the latest test, measurement, and inspection solutions, hands on demonstrations in the Measurement and Hand Gage Zones, guided exhibit hall tours, 20+ educational sessions, and numerous networking opportunities each day.

"We were thrilled to provide our attendees access to the latest innovations in quality solutions to improve quality and productivity in the manufacturing process. The Quality Show is the place to exchange ideas, share experiences with peers and help business grow," said Buck Bicek, publisher of Quality Magazine. "We thank our exhibitors, attendees, sponsors, and partners in supporting the event and are happy to announce that we will be hosting The Inaugural Quality Show South May 1-2, 2024, in Nashville, TN providing the manufacturing industry in the Southern US with access to top-tier suppliers and cutting-edge quality and metrology experts on an array of topics."

Highlights of the recent event, included:

The exhibit hall floor had nearly 100 exhibitors including Gold Sponsor ZEISS, Silver Sponsor InnovMetric, and Collaborative Partners ASQ Inspection Division and ASQ Measurement Quality Division, Assurance Technologies Inc and CMS. Over 64% of the exhibitors renewed their booth space for the 2025 Show scheduled for October 21-23, 2025, in Rosemont, IL.

Travis Jarrett, Director of Quality, TITANS of CNC discussed The Future of Quality: What Lies Ahead? in an engaging keynote presentation. Travis addressed the concerns, challenges and opportunities that face an ever-changing manufacturing environment from hiring to technology to the economy.

Prior to the keynote address Quality Magazine presented Saso Krstovski, former Ford Lean Manufacturing Manager and Six Sigma Master Black Belt with the Professional of the Year Award for his outstanding contributions to the quality profession. Reed Switch Development Corp. was awarded the Plant of the Year Award for applying world-class quality technology, equipment services and technologies in their plant. The Quality Rookie of the Year Award was presented to Jared Curtis, Project Coordinator, PPI Quality & Engineering for his contributions to the quality profession in the first five years of his career.

Over a dozen exhibitors demonstrated their company's expertise related to the latest technological advances in Quality in the Learning Theaters in the Exhibit Hall. Subject matter experts presented on topics including a Paperless Shopfloor, Connected Quality, Automated Manufacturing, Quality & Sustainability, Digitally Connected 3D Measurements, Leveraging Cross Functional Teams, Calibration & Traceability, Machine Learning, Inspection versus Auditing and much more.

Attendees and exhibitors enjoyed two networking receptions including the Welcome Reception sponsored by InnovMetric and on Wednesday evening The Quality Show attendees joined the ASSEMBLY Show to network in the Pub Night Reception sponsored by ASG.

The Hand Gage Zone, sponsored by ATI, featured stations including receiving inspection, in-process inspection, PPAP/FAI inspections and SPC technology streamlining reporting processes. Utilizing gages equipped with Bluetooth technology transmitting to data collection software automating reporting processes.

The Coordinate Metrology Society Measurement Zone offered a unique user experience that was designed to provide an informative 'hands on' learning approach with the latest cutting-edge coordinate metrology measuring equipment. The zones were set up to allow both novice and experienced attendees to use the metrology equipment in an engaging and welcoming environment and focused on API Radian Laser Tracker, Hexagon Absolute Arm with Scanner, and Verisurf Software.

Six sessions were recorded and will be available to a virtual audience through the Broadcasting Live Program. The sessions include Good Quality is Good Business, sponsored by AlisQI; Connected Quality to Improve Profits, sponsored by ETQ; Digitally Connected 3D Measurements, sponsored by InnovMetric; Total Process Control in Automated Manufacturing, sponsored by Renishaw; The Top 4 Quality Inspection Nightmares, sponsored by Discus; and Accelerating Your Quality Assurance Validation Process, sponsored by ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions. All six sessions will be available on The Quality Show website for one year.

The QUALITY Show is sponsored by QUALITY Magazine (https://www.qualitymag.com/) and will produce The QUALITY Show South for the first time May 1-2 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN. The event will be co-located with ASSEMBLY Show South. The 2025 QUALITY Show will return to Rosemont, IL October 21-23, 2025, and will be co-located with The ASSEMBLY Show and SMTA Conference.

The QUALITY Show is produced by Quality (www.qualitymag.com), the leading resource for manufacturing professionals focused on quality assurance and process improvement. Quality's cutting-edge multi-media platform includes an eMagazine, eNewsletters, webinars, social media, video, and more! The Quality Show is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For more information, visit www.qualityshow.com.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-475-4441(office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The QUALITY Show

