Acre: Will the Sustainable Development Goals Summit 2023 Develop Sufficient Progress for People and the Planet?

World leaders will convene en masse at the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals Summit in a desperate attempt to reunite the global population in its efforts to align with, and reach, the set sustainability targets.

Urgency to confront the climate crisis, boost the economy and secure sustainable development for all is now of paramount importance as the sand timer continues to trickle towards the deadline to transform into a thriving, healthier planet.

The second SDG Summit takes place on 18-19 September during the United Nations (UN) General Assembly high-level week at the UN's New York headquarters. Here, global leaders will reaffirm their collective commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

What are the 17 SDGs?

1.No Poverty

2.Zero Hunger

3.Good health and well-being

4.Quality Education

5.Gender Equality

6.Clean Water and Sanitation

7.Affordable and Clean Energy

8.Decent Work and Economic Growth

9.Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

10.Reduced Inequalities

11.Sustainable Cities and Communities

12.Responsible Consumption and Production

13.Climate Action

14.Life Below Water

15.Life on Land

16.Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions

17.Partnerships for the Goals

Why are the SDGs so critical?

With a heavy focus on people and meeting their needs, the objectives of the 17 SDGs and the 2030 Agenda collectively form a global assurance to secure the rights and well-being of everyone on the planet. However, these goals are currently facing enormous challenges and are hindered due to an amalgamation of the climate emergency, Covid-19 impacts and the strain on the economy. According to research just 30 per cent of all countries will achieve the first SDG of No Poverty by 2030, as extreme deprivation is affecting more people than it was in 2019.

António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, said: "The SDG Summit in September must be a moment of unity to provide a renewed impetus and accelerated action for achieving the SDGs."

What is the key aim of this year's summit?

While the agenda is not setting a guaranteed successful outcome in stone, the bold promise has solid intentions and rejuvenating solidarity and commitment between world leaders this year is hoped to strengthen shifts in financing and action.

The conference hopes to adopt a succinct, action-focused political declaration as its outcome document in order to thrive and maintain inclusivity for all.

To achieve this, the planet requires a sustainable development path, clearly carved out, and António Guterres is encouraging all global leaders to commit to the SDGs by scaling up measures such as debt relief.

He also recommends countries set clear benchmarks to lower domestic poverty and levels of inequality by both 2027 and 2030, as well as fully engage civil society and the private sector in preparations for the summit.

This year's conference will be followed by the Summit of the Future in 2024 which will help develop the outcomes of the SDG talks and accelerate the 2030 Agenda objectives.

