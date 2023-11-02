

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer confidence deteriorated markedly as their expectations over the economy as well as their personal financial situation sunk, results of a survey showed Thursday.



The consumer confidence index plummeted to -40 in the October round of the quarterly survey by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, from -27 in the previous survey.



The score was much less than the long-term average of -6 points.



The economic expectations index of the survey plunged to -37.3 from -6.8.



The measure for the expected financial situation fell to -37.8 from -25.0.



Consumers' assessement of their past financial situation eroded significantly with the corresponding survey sub-index sinking to -50.9 from -38.2.



Meanwhile, the pessimism regarding major purchases eased slightly, though was clearly negative. The relevant reading improved to -33.8 from -38.0.



