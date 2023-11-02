Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.11.2023 | 17:42
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc - Publication of Accounts

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc - Publication of Accounts

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02

2 November 2023

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc

("Cloudbreak", or the "Company")

Publication of Accounts

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL), a natural resources project generator, announces that its report and accounts ("R&A") for the year ended 30 June 2023 has been published and is available on the Company's website https://www.cloudbreakdiscovery.com/investors/. The R&A has also been uploaded to and can be viewed at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

- Ends -

For additional information please contact:

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Tel: +44 792 6 397675

Andrew Male, Interim CEO

andrew@westridgemi.com

Novum Securities

(Financial Adviser)

Tel: +44 7399 9400

David Coffman

George Duxberry

Oberon Capital

(Broker)

Tel: +44 20 3179 5300

Adam Pollock

Nick Lovering

About Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading natural resource project generator and royalty business. Cloudbreak is focused on energy royalty acquisitions with the aim of bringing near-term cashflow and driving shareholder value. Its primary operating jurisdiction is the United States, but the Company also deploys its project generation model in the international energy sector to acquire minority interests in projects of merit.

Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc., the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.

Cloudbreak's generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration. Diversification within the natural resource sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of investing.


Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.