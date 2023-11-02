E-Passport Market Size Will Grow USD 256.2 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 24.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E-passport Market is Segmented by Technology (Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Biometrics), by Application ( Leisure Travel , Business Travel ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028.



The global e-passport market was valued at USD 28.8 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 256.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of E-passport Market

The development of sophisticated airport infrastructure in emerging countries and the emergence of enhanced verification technologies to identify identity fraud are two significant drivers driving the global e-passport market. Additionally, a rise in cross-border traveler numbers fuels the expansion of the worldwide e-passport industry. Over the course of the projected period, the travel industry's increased usage of wireless communication technology is anticipated to present lucrative chances for worldwide market advancement.

Get Free Sample Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Auto-2H187/_E_passport_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE E-PASSPORT MARKET

To combat identity theft and improve the protection of travelers' personal information, e-passport manufacturers have incorporated a number of extra electronic and optical security elements, which has boosted market development. The market is expected to rise due to the increasing introduction of microprocessor-based passports and the fast acceptance of advanced microprocessor-based passport services in developed nations, which aim to improve traveler convenience.

The market is growing as a result of increased expenditures made by public and private entities to build cutting-edge airport infrastructure in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Furthermore, a number of nations worldwide are implementing cutting-edge technologies, like face recognition software, geographic information systems, and biometric passport technology, to detect threats and fraud at airports. Additionally, a number of airport development firms have been enhancing airport operating performance and efficiency via the use of digital technology.

The future growth of the market is anticipated to be bolstered by the increased integration of wireless technologies, such as smart cards in e-passports, which offer airline industries numerous benefits like improved security of biometric information like fingerprints, iris scans, palm scans, and digital signatures. Furthermore, the use of radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags and readers in e-passport technology to automatically monitor and identify traveler data like name, age, and address offers profitable prospects for market expansion. Additionally, radio frequency signal integration in e-passport technology allows for the safe transmission of traveler data to airline firms, driving the e-passport market's expansion.

A number of airport businesses have been increasing their income and streamlining their business processes by utilizing cutting-edge technologies like beacons, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence. Reviewing an e-passport simply takes a few seconds, so passengers won't have to wait in a queue for a long time to have their details confirmed.

The e-passport stores a person's biometric data, making it considerably simpler for authorities to locate the pertinent data. This implies that data breaches and the creation of forged passports may be substantially avoided. An electronic passport that has been tampered with will instantly fail to authenticate the data. Multiple layers of security are included in the e-passport to avoid repetition.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-2H187&lic=single-user

E-PASSPORT MARKET SHARE

Europe held a dominant portion of the e-passport market share regionally in 2022 and is predicted to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. This is explained by the development of sophisticated airport infrastructure in Germany and the UK as well as the increase in smartphone use when flying. However, due to rising demand from developing countries, more benevolent e-passport policies throughout the region, and the installation of e-passport smart gates at airports in numerous developing countries, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the projection period.

Buy Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Auto-2H187/_E_passport

Key Players:

Gemalto N.V.

Mühlbauer Group

Entrust Datacard Corporation

HID Global Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Safran S.A.

Eastcompeace Technology Co.

CardLogix Corporation

4G Identity Solutions

ASK

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-2H187/e-passport

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global E-passport and E-visa market size is estimated to be worth USD 10990 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 17050 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- E-visa Solution Market

- The global Visa Outsourcing Services market is projected to grow from USD 2086.2 million in 2023 to USD 4389.7 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the forecast period.

- The in-flight entertainment & connectivity market was valued at USD 4.13 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 11.65 Billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.36%.

- Travel Agencies Market

- Online Booking Service Market

- Personal Travel Insurance Market

- The global medical tourism market size accounted for USD 104.68 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 273.72 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2019 to 2027 in terms of value.

- The luxury travel market was valued at USD 22200 million in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 39300 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of about 8.4% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

- Glamping Bell Tents Market

- Airport Electric Ground Support Equipment Market

- Sustainable Ecotourism Market

- Camping Travel Insurance Market

- International Travel Insurance Market

- Travel Security Service Market

- Business Travel Accident Insurance Market

- Corporate Travel Management (CTM) Software Market

- Helicopter Charter Market

- Senior Tourism Market

- Luggage Locks Market

Click here to see related reports on E-passport Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatespins/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/4

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/5

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/6

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/e-passport-market-size-will-grow-usd-256-2-billion-by-2032-at-a-cagr-of-24-8--valuates-reports-301976243.html