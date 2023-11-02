Equipment Controls Company Welcomes Tony Nguyen as the New Market Development Director

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Equipment Controls Company (ECCO), a national leader in wholesale distribution within the natural gas industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Nguyen as the New Market Development Director. Bringing specialized experience in the natural gas industry in engineering, infrastructure, and client solutions, Tony will help define the opportunities and guide ECCO's market strategy for energy transition.

Tony comes to ECCO from National Grid, one of the largest investor-owned energy companies in the United States, serving more than 20 million people. While there, he played a crucial role in translating high-level corporate strategies into actionable roadmaps, focusing on the future of natural gas. Tony's leadership in end-to-end gas scenario planning, stakeholder engagement, and his work in executing strategic plans for Hydrogen, RNG, and geothermal pilots are instrumental in paving the way for a sustainable energy future.

Prior to his service with National Grid, Tony has found success in the natural gas industry serving companies such as Southern Company and Mott MacDonald. Tony holds an M.B.A. from Goizueta Business School at Emory University with a strategy and corporate finance concentration.

"We're really excited to have Tony join our team and become a part of the ECCO family," said Jeb Bell, CEO/President of ECCO. "Tony's diverse experience, strategic insight, and proven track record of innovative solutions are qualities which align perfectly with our vision for not only ECCO's future but the future of unprecedented excellence and innovation in the natural gas industry."

In his new role, Tony will focus on driving market development strategies, exploring new avenues of growth, and fortifying Equipment Controls Company's position as a leader in the industry.

