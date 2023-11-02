Benzinga and Unicoin Join Forces to Revolutionize the Future of Digital Assets

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Benzinga , the renowned financial news and data platform, and Unicoin , the leading innovator in leveraging cryptocurrency for wealth creation, are proud to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the financial technology industry, as the two companies align their brands and missions to empower retail investors and provide access to unparalleled investment opportunities.

The partnership will be formally inaugurated during Benzinga's highly anticipated Fintech Deal Day & Awards , taking place on November 13th and 14th in New York City . This exclusive event will serve as the platform for the official launch of the collaboration, showcasing the groundbreaking solutions that Unicoin brings to the world of digital assets.

"Benzinga has been dedicated to breaking down barriers for retail investors for over a decade," stated Jason Raznick, CEO of Benzinga. "With Unicoin leading the pack in the realm of digital assets, we are thrilled to introduce its innovative approach to our community. The future of digital assets will be shaped at our upcoming events , and Unicoin is set to play a pivotal role in this evolution."

Unicoin's CEO, Alex Konanykhin, shares the enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, "As crypto payments are becoming mainstream, our mission at Unicoin is to provide the most reliable cryptocurrency: assets-backed, publicly reporting, dividend-paying, audited and regulations-compliant. Our partnership with Benzina is a big step in popularizing these advantages of Unicoin over the assetless and volatile cryptocurrencies of the First Wave."

The partnership between Benzinga and Unicoin signifies a shared commitment to democratizing financial opportunities and fostering greater inclusivity in the world of investment.

For more information about Benzinga, please visit www.benzinga.com . For details about Unicoin and its revolutionary approach to leveraging cryptocurrency for wealth creation, please visit www.unicoin.com .

